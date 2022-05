One of the highlights of the proposed 2022-2023 budget I presented to City Council recently is the unprecedented funding from the federal and state governments that will allow the city to complete a $20 million waterline replacement project. This once-in-a-generation allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) means that we don’t have to construct the project in phases over a longer period, but rather can complete it in total. I’ve asked Public Utilities Director Bill Vaughan to share more details about this important project.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO