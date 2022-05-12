ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Ann Powers
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. "Tiny Desk at home?...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Lyle Lovett feels all of fatherhood on first album in a decade, '12th of June'

LYLE LOVETT: (Singing) Lord Jesus knew just what to wear. UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) Oh, yes, he did. Yes, he did. LOVETT: (Singing) Oh, to live in desert air. UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Vocalizing). LOVETT: (Singing) He walked the earth in poor man's shoes and sang this ninth beatitude. LYLE LOVETT, ET AL:...
MUSIC
NPR

Third Coast Percussion's borderless music finds inspiration in fleet-footed beats

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) Come on, girl. Come on, girl. Come on, girl - party motion. Come on, girl. Come on, girl. Come on, girl. FLORIDO: This might sound completely disconnected from classical music, but the Grammy-winning classical group Third Coast Percussion embraces the footwork sound in a new album, "Perspectives," which features four world-premiere recordings. Our reviewer, NPR's Tom Huizenga, has been listening.
MUSIC
UPI News

Florence + the Machine release 'Dance Fever' album

May 13 (UPI) -- Florence + the Machine is back with new music. The indie rock band released its fifth studio album, Dance Fever, on Friday. Dance Fever features the singles "King," "Heaven is Here," "My Love" and "Free." "Made myself mythical, tried to be real. Saw the future in...
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

Jeff Buckley: Grace - Album Of The Week Club review

Jeff Buckley copycats might mimic the angel voice, but they’re missing the point: the late Californian had eclectic tastes – Led Zeppelin, Al Di Meola, The Smiths… and his sole album mixed moments of drowsy beauty, So Real, with bombastic rock, Eternal Life, and reworked Middle English hymns, Corpus Christi Carol.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Bryant
Person
Bobby Carter
classicfm.com

Pianist creates genius dubstep remix of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, in front of live audience

Ludwig van Beethoven: the EDM edition. The young pianist and YouTube sensation Lionel Yu is known for his EDM, or Electronic Dance Music, remixes of Beethoven’s music. And in March 2022, he broke new ground at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center when he performed a dubstep remix of Beethoven’s 1801 piano masterpiece, the ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, to a live concert audience.
WASHINGTON, DC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Photography#Npr Music#Academy Award#Yamaha
NPR

Kendrick Lamar uses his grief-fueled new album to reveal just how human he is

KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) One thousand, eight hundred and fifty-five days - I've been going through something. FLORIDO: One thousand, eight hundred fifty-five days is how long it's been since Lamar's last album - more than five years. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "UNITED IN GRIEF") LAMAR: (Rapping) Be afraid. FLORIDO: This is...
MUSIC
NPR

Writer and director George Stevens Jr. releases memoir 'My Place In The Sun'

Scott Simon talks to writer and director George Stevens Jr. about his life, growing up in Hollywood, and even Elizabeth Taylor, in his memoir, "My Place In The Sun." We've got a few minutes to talk now about a book about a life that's 90 years long and still going strong. It has memories of having milkshakes with a teenage Elizabeth Taylor, producing the Kennedy Center Honors, being in then out of "Apocalypse Now," getting voicemails from Barack Obama, who couldn't join him at some event because, you know, this president thing. George Stevens Jr., the son of a legendary Hollywood director who joined his father in movie sets, then set off to make films of his own and later created the American Film Institute - his memoir, "My Place In The Sun." George Stevens Jr. joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G

Sunday's Billboard Music Awards will include performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success.Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.Becky G, who released the album “Esquemas” on Friday, will perform her hit song “MAMIII," which topped the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. Sheeran will deliver a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.Other acts taking the stage include Scott, who's nominated in the dance/electronic music category, as well as Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, and Grammy Awards darlings Silk Sonic. Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring. Read More Ukraine: Moscow makes new threat of retaliation against FinlandRooney ‘knocked sick’ by message about dead sister Vardy sent to agent
MUSIC
NPR

'Dracula Daily' will deliver the classic book to your inbox in bite-sized chunks

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Dracula) I am Dracula. RASCOE: Yes, from Dracula. MATT KIRKLAND: I think everybody loves vampires. RASCOE: Well, now, you know, it really depends on who that bloodsucker is. Is it Edward Cullen? Blade? The Count from Sesame Street? Still, nothing beats a classic, right? Also, here's a tip. You can beat him, but a wooden stake through the heart is far more effective. Matt Kirkland knows this. He's the creator of Dracula Daily.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Met Opera Star Anthony Roth Costanzo

A decade ago, Costanzo had surgery that threatened to destroy his singing voice. Now he stars as a gender-fluid Egyptian pharaoh in the Met Opera's production of Philip Glass' Akhnaten. He's a countertenor, meaning he sings in a high range that's associated with women's voices. He knows all about the history of countertenors and their predecessors, castrati.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Timely new horror novel 'Just Like Mother' follows the escape from a motherhood cult

The pressure to have kids can be intense, especially for women. But what happens if motherhood literally becomes a cult? That's the premise behind a frightening new book, "Just Like Mother," by author Anne Heltzel. In the book, cousins Maeve and Andrea escape from the Mother Collective as children. When they meet again, their lives intertwine in ways that quickly become, well, gory. Anne Heltzel joins us now. Welcome.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Fender Paramount Acoustic Instruments

Fender has recently updated their Paramount Acoustic guitar line and added a Bluegrass series. Under the Paramount umbrella, there are currently three different levels: All-Mahogany, Standard, and Limited. For review, American Songwriter received the Paramount PS-220E Parlor guitar. This is a new Parlor body shape for Fender. I found it...
GUITAR
Variety

Becky G Drops Second Studio Album, ‘Esquemas’

Click here to read the full article. Becky G’s second studio album, the vivacious “Esquemas” has arrived via Kemosabe/RCA Records. The new LP sees the Mexican-American pop star dictating her own terms, melting together disco-pop and reggaeton for a unique blend of sounds that’s entirely Becky G.  “Esquemas” takes its listeners through a journey of self-discovery and empowerment beginning with the album’s introductory track “Buen Dia.” Over a reggaeton drum beat, Becky’s new-found personal liberation manifests as she preaches how it’s never too late to stop caring what people think and announces she’s finally found the gall to take over the...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

10 songs that prove Tool’s Danny Carey is a drum god

One of the hardest things any musician can accomplish is to have their own sound, a musical signature that makes them instantly recognisable whatever the song, whatever the context. Think of Eddie Van Halen, Slash, and Jimi Hendrix. On the drums, Tool’s Danny Carey is one of a rare handful...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy