Bloomington South goes after Conference Indiana baseball title at Columbus North

COLUMBUS — Winning an outright Conference Indiana baseball title is hard.

Bloomington South thought it had a good chance last year but paid for not having its top two arms available against No. 1 Columbus North. And 176 pitches later, lost by 13 runs, and ended up with a share after all when the Bull Dogs were upset by Terre Haute South three days later.

The Panthers find themselves in a similarly hopeful situation again this year, but how they got there was in completely different fashion, a heartbreaking 3-2 loss that was almost hard to fathom.

"It's frustrating because those guys want it," South coach Phil Kluesner said. "It's important to them. Every time we played conference games, they made it important.

"It's a big deal. Hey, we had an opportunity. We were at the door and we still have an opportunity, we just need a little help."

'At the door' was outhitting the 10th-ranked Bull Dogs 12-1, but leaving 10 men on and bouncing into two double plays.

South (11-9, 4-1) had its ace ready to go this time. Nico Walters (4-3) fired a one-hitter with two walks, but coming back-to-back, they set up the game-winning play for the 10th-ranked Bull Dogs (15-3-2, 3-0), after an error scored all three runs.

"Nico pitched so well tonight," South shortstop Brayden Blevins said. "It just came down to one play, but we left a lot of guys on, too. We had bases loaded two outs. We had lot of guys start off with hits, then we'd ground into a double plays or never got guys across.

"There's a lot to be frustrated about but other than that, we're right there."

Now, the Panthers must wait and root for Bloomington North to find a way to trip up Columbus North when they resume their game from mid-April that was ended after seven innings by darkness, tied 1-1. Terre Haute South is in town on Saturday.

"We've got to hope for the best," Blevins said.

No 'W' for Walters

Walters did everything he could to deliver a CI title to the Panthers.

After falling behind 3-0 in the second, the only two base runners he allowed over the next four innings were on errors, with one cut down trying to steal second

"We know we can rely on him, sometimes it's just him relying on us," Blevins said. "He battled that entire game. He's our ace for a reason."

Walters fanned five and took a tidy 80 pitches to get through six innings.

"He did a really good job," Kluesner said. "He was on spot. He ran into a little bit of turbulence in the second inning and did what he needed to do to get out of it, we just didn't make a play."

Second inning misplay

Walter had mowed through the first five batters when Harmon singled. Then as the speedy Bull Dogs are wont to do, courtesy runner Tyler Blythe stole second and third while Trent Bodart drew a walk and swiped second. Ethan Staples walked and now Walters was in a jam.

But he made the 1-1 pitch he needed to to escape. No. 9 hitter, Dillon James smacked a high hopper to third. AJ Brinson picked it cleanly, but his throw skipped past Mason Younger and given the vast acreage in foul territory and CN's speed, led to all three runners circling the bases and James sliding into third.

"They busted through the door and it was enough to win. If you talk to AJ, he'll tell you he should have made that play."

Walters shut down Columbus North from there.

"We play inning to inning," Kluesner said. "So that inning was over. We move to the next one to try to get the momentum back. It took us a while."

Missed opportunities

Meanwhile, the offense cranked out 12 singles against CN's No. 1B starter, Harmon.

South had runners on in every inning but the third and seventh. Two were on with just one out in the second and fourth.

The Panthers came up empty even with three singles in the fifth thanks to a double play.

"I've got to do a better job helping out in that case," Kluesner said. "I've got to put them in better situations to succeed. It should have been 3-2 before that sixth inning. It goes in the notes and it's not going to happen again."

And it looked like the sixth was going to be a carbon copy. Blevins had a leadoff single before he was erase on another DP. Then Blaise Oeding singled, as did pinch hitter Logan Clendening.

But this time, Logan Wright broke the ice, with a single to left that scored Oeding. Then Brinson had an RBI hit to make it 3-2 and that was it for Harmon.

"One positive was two-strike hitting and two-out scoring," Kluesner said. "We've just got to do a better job... we've struggled with getting guys around and in. We'll get guys on, our mentality has just got to be better with guys in scoring position."

Reliever Zach Wager walked Justin Zaleski to load the bases, but then got a strikeout and posted a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save.

"We've been in it at the key points of most every game," Kluesner said. "The good thing about these guys is they'll use that as a positive.

"By the time the tournament comes, we'll have seen it all. Now (to win a CI title), we need help again."

