Santa Ana, CA

Comedian Charged With Felony Sexual Battery

KABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Santa Ana, CA) — Comedian Andy Dick is facing felony sexual battery charges after being arrested in...

KABC

Update: Heroic Laguna Hills church congregants “hog-tie” and detain shooter suspected of killing one and wounding 5.

(Laguna Woods, CA) One person is dead and five others are hurt after a church shooting in Southern California. “If people hadn’t intervened, it would have been much worse,” Said Orange County Under Sheriff Jeff Hallock. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said a lone gunman opened fire at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. Parishioners in a heroic effort, hog-tied and subdued the suspect, and detained him until the police arrived, demonstrating ”exceptional bravery”, preventing further tragedy, according to Hallock. Four people were taken to hospitals with critical injuries and one person has minor wounds. The shooting took place during a lunch banquet at the church. Police say a suspect, described as an “Asian male” in his 60’s is in custody, and they have also recovered two hand guns they believe to be involved. They have no motive for the shooting. The FBI and ATF are involved in the investigation and a linguist is assisting the investigation. Authorities do not yet know if the suspect was known to the parishioners.
KABC

Another Horse Dies At Santa Anita Park

(Arcadia, CA) — Santa Anita Park loses another horse from training injuries. Barraza is the third racing horse to die in just six days. He passed away just one day after another horse was euthanized because of her injury from racing. This year, eight horses have passed away from training or racing injuries, which is a big drop in deaths from the year before. Nineteen horses died in 2021.
KABC

Bidenomics: Gas prices continue to RISE

(Los Angeles, CA) — The average cost for a gallon of gas in California is breaking a new record. According to Triple-A, the state average is five-96 per gallon. That’s up a four-cents from yesterday and a dollar-84 up from last year. That’s still lower than the Los Angeles County average of six-dollars and one-cent. Governor Newsom has talked about giving out tax-payer paid gas cards, but they may not come until fall, conveniently ahead of the November elections and the scheduled increase in the state gas tax is till going to happen this summer.
KABC

Electric Car Sales Have Doubled In California; Still Only 16% Of New Car Sales Even With Taxpayer-Paid Incentives

(San Diego, CA) — Sales of electric cars have doubled in California over the last two years. The State says more than a million zero emission vehicles have been sold in California in 2022, covering 16-percent of all new cars sales, up from eight-percent two years ago. Since November of 2020, the State has given out more than 300 million dollars worth of incentives to buy electric cars with another ten billion dollars in proposed funding for the upcoming budget to support rebates and infrastructure in California. The state has a mandate that all new car sales must be electric by 2035.
KABC

Casino Owner Presents $5K Surprise Bonus To Employees

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is surprising its employees with an “unprecedented” five-thousand-dollar bonus. The casino said it gave out the one-time bonus during an event celebrating private equity firm Blackstone’s almost decade of owning the property before it’s sold. The bonus was given as companies try to keep employee retention stable through a tight labor market.
KABC

Scary New Report: ICE Tracking Americans Using Driver’s License, Utility Bill Data

New Report: ICE Tracking Americans Using Driver’s License, Utility Bill Data (San Diego, CA) — A new report from Georgetown Law says Immigration and Customs Enforcement is tracking Americans through personal information the agency was able to buy. Ev Meade, director of Proceso Pacífico, a peace and justice initiative in Mexico, says he’s worried about the agency’s access to personal data. Researchers at Georgetown found ICE bought driver’s license and utility bill information and is able to track the movements of three in four adults in the U.S. The agency was able to buy the information from existing data brokers. Local immigration and privacy advocacy groups say the information in this report should be upsetting too all residents, regardless of their immigration status. Homayra Yusufi , Deputy Director of Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans, says all U.S. residents should be concerned about the facts found in this report.
