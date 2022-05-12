Comedian Charged With Felony Sexual Battery

(Laguna Woods, CA) One person is dead and five others are hurt after a church shooting in Southern California. “If people hadn’t intervened, it would have been much worse,” Said Orange County Under Sheriff Jeff Hallock. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said a lone gunman opened fire at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. Parishioners in a heroic effort, hog-tied and subdued the suspect, and detained him until the police arrived, demonstrating ”exceptional bravery”, preventing further tragedy, according to Hallock. Four people were taken to hospitals with critical injuries and one person has minor wounds. The shooting took place during a lunch banquet at the church. Police say a suspect, described as an “Asian male” in his 60’s is in custody, and they have also recovered two hand guns they believe to be involved. They have no motive for the shooting. The FBI and ATF are involved in the investigation and a linguist is assisting the investigation. Authorities do not yet know if the suspect was known to the parishioners.

LAGUNA WOODS, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO