ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Judge Plans to Offer Injunction Against Congressional Map Approved by DeSantis, Legislature

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmqCc_0fbQFii800

On Wednesday, a Florida circuit court judge said he planned to issue an injunction to new congressional maps backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Sunshine State continues to deal with redistricting.

With less than four months until the primary, Judge J. Layne Smith, who was named to his position by DeSantis, said he would issue the injunction later this week.

“I am finding that the enacted map is unconstitutional under the Fair District amendment,” Smith insisted, adding the map approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature “diminishes African Americans’ ability to elect the representatives of their choice.”

With DeSantis’ team expected to appeal, the matter will continue to move through the courts. In the meantime, the Democratic-leaning seat stretching across North Florida from Gadsden County to Jacksonville, currently held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., will remain intact.

“As Judge Smith implied, these complex constitutional matters of law were always going to be decided at the appellate level. We will undoubtedly be appealing his ruling and are confident the constitutional map enacted by the Florida legislature and signed into law passes legal muster. We look forward to defending it,” Taryn Fenske, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, told CNN.

Lawson, who closed the door on running in the GOP-leaning district approved earlier in the month but remained open to taking on U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., weighed in on Wednesday.

“I am pleased by the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court order to overrule DeSantis’ unconstitutional congressional map,” Lawson said. “The judge recognizes that this map is unlawful and diminishes African Americans’ ability to elect representatives of their choice.

“DeSantis is wrong for enacting this Republican-leaning map that is in clear violation of the U.S. and state constitutions,” Lawson added. “It is critical to maintain congressional district five so minority voters have a voice at the ballot box in November. I am optimistic that future courts will also do what is right.”

With the clock ticking until the August primary, the map approved by DeSantis and the Legislature, which offered the GOP a 20-8 advantage in the state delegation, continues to face challenges.

Comments / 3

Related
Florida Phoenix

State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis’ demand to dismantle Congressional District 5, a sprawling, Black-access congressional district in North Florida, citing language in the state Constitution forbidding diminishment of minority voting strength. Instead, Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, ordered adoption of a version of an existing congressional district that […] The post State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Back Diane Feinstein’s Bill Creating Space Force National Guard

Last week, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., introduced the “Space National Guard Establishment Act” with the support of Florida’s two U.S. senators. Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are among the 11 co-sponsors of the bill. Other backers include U.S. Sens. Mike Bennet, D-Col., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Dunn
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Al Lawson
wfsu.org

Florida strives to uncover lost history, hidden away in forgotten graveyards

Much of Florida's history is literally underfoot. Now there is now a major effort to find and preserve the state's many lost cemeteries where that history resides. Barbara Clark, regional director of the Florida Public Archeology Network, was giving dozens of people a Saturday morning tour of Tallahassee's Old City Cemetery. She stopped at a grave marker for Thomas Brown, who died in 1867.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Amber Mariano announces early exit from Legislature

Mariano will not seek a fourth term in the House. Rep. Amber Mariano announced Friday she will not run for another term in the House. “Serving my community and state has been the honor of a lifetime. When I was first elected to office in 2016, we had our work cut out for us. Quite frankly, I felt as though my constituents had been left behind, our students had been left behind and it was time we changed that,” the Hudson Republican said.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eight Bills from the Florida Legislature

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 27, 2022, to act on these bills. I feel the people on social security should get more then 20. On food stamps We are hurting we have to choose what we can pay for and what we can’t we can’t eat health because it cost to much Can’t go get blood drawn because we have to pay 150. When last year we didn’t have that cost last year can’t afford gas it is to high so can’t go to dr can’t aford food we don’t have money to buy it A lot of people trade them in for money not me I need them to bad please help us.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#North Florida#Gop#African Americans#Democratic#D Fla#Cnn
click orlando

Florida’s secretary of state to resign ahead of upcoming elections

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state is resigning, seven months before the November elections. Laurel Lee submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, according to the governor’s spokesperson. The resignation is effective Monday, May 16. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Audio shows how Florida air traffic controller helped...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WFLA

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Judge strikes down Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'unconstitutional' election map

Finding a congressional redistricting map pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis likely unconstitutional, a circuit judge Wednesday granted a temporary injunction because of changes to a North Florida congressional district where voting-rights groups say the ability of Black voters to elect a candidate of their choice would be eliminated. The secretary...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy