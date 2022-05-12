ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, CT

Summer of ’69

hartfordsymphony.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead back in time to celebrate an amazing event in rock history- Woodstock!...

hartfordsymphony.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodstock, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

One Of Matthew McConaughey’s First Gigs Was Trisha Yearwood’s 1992 “Walkaway Joe” Music Video

Alright, alright, alright. All the way back in 1992, an unknown Matthew McConaughey starred in Trisha Yearwood’s 1992 “Walkaway Joe” (ft. Don Henley) video. The 23-year-old McConaughey was just starting out as an actor when he was cast for the video. The very next year, he dropped that famous line in Dazed and Confused, followed it up with a bunch of timeless rom-coms, then won an Oscars, and now, well hell, he just might be the Governor of Texas someday.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Collider

Creedence Clearwater Revival Documentary in Production With Jeff Bridges Narrating

You won’t need to “Run Through the Jungle” to catch a previously unreleased performance from Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) that’s over 50 years old. Deadline reveals that a documentary centered around the band’s concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London is in production, with none other than Jeff Bridges backing it all with his soulful voice as narrator. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is officially just “Up Around the Bend” under the watchful eye of Grammy-award winning director Bob Smeaton, who fans will know for his work on documentaries featuring bands including Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix, and The Band.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
Janis Joplin
Rolling Stone

Pearl Jam Enlist Fan to Play Drums After Matt Cameron Tests Positive for Covid-19

Click here to read the full article. Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron had to sit out the band’s set on Thursday in Oakland, California after he tested positive for Covid-19, but the show still went on with an assist from a fan, and pinch hitters Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud, as Blabbermouth reports. It was the first time he missed one of their shows in 24 years. “Matt Cameron is a true artist and he’s a force of nature. However, even his superhero status could not prevent him from testing positive, and yeah, this damn COVID thing yesterday,” frontman Eddie Vedder said...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Full Summerfest lineup announced; Disturbed at Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest has released the full lineup for the 2022 festival. Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle has been added to the lineup on June 30 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, along with over 40 additional headliners adding even more diversity to the already stacked roster of artists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stills Nash
AL.com

The Judds join Country Music Hall of Fame day after Naomi Judd dies: ‘Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,’ Wynonna says

Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony, but the music played on, as the genre’s singers and musicians mourned Naomi Judd while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed their hit songs.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy