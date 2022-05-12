Marriage Applications: Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Probate Court recorded the following marriage license applications from April 4 to May 8:

Tyler Michael Pickard, 27, electric-sewer-water, and Emily Rae Novotney, 25, Registered Nurse, both of Genoa.

Patrick D. Wisneski, 55, Clinton Township, Michigan, operations dispatcher, and Alania I. Innucci, 31, Chesterfield, Michigan.

Carl Dusseau, 80, carpenter, and Sharon Ireland Magierski, 75, both of Port Clinton.

Samuel Lewis Meek, 34, warehouse supervisor, and Cara Lyn Eggert, 29, logistics specialist, both of Oak Harbor.

Jonathan Gage Beaber, 28, athletic trainer, and Brianna Marie Roberts, 24, Registered Nurse, both of Genoa.

Ryan James Evarts, 31, teacher, and Brittany Adele Zanni, 32, teacher, both of Port Clinton.

Andrew James Parks, 31, maintenance tech, and Mariah Lindsey Vallejo, 30, USPS Mail Carrier, both of Oak Harbor.

Austin Lee Jahna, 20, lead man, and Harley Faye Eichman, 20, quality assurance, both of Graytown.

Brandon James Meyers, 36, cleaning specialist, and Tiffany Rene Burton, 34, cleaning specialist, both of Port Clinton.

Mark Alan Wolfe, 51, Graytown, retired, and Sallie Ann Conrad, 50, Oregon, retired.

Justin Paul Hardin, 30, independent contractor, and Derek Kenneth Bailey, 29, banker, both of Curtice.