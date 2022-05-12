Restaurant's 'Specialty' Pizza Horrifies Internet: 'This Is Criminal'
"I thought this was a joke," one user wrote, while another asked if the chef was a...www.newsweek.com
"I thought this was a joke," one user wrote, while another asked if the chef was a...www.newsweek.com
I live in Altoona and this pizza is good I've been eating it for years alot of people like it around here and people that visit here like it....
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7