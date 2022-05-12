ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Mystery Announcement About Milky Way: How and When to Watch Live Online

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scientists appear to be preparing to make an exciting reveal about Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Red moon: How to watch the total lunar eclipse tonight

On Sunday night, an eerie red moon will be visible across much of the world thanks to a rare total lunar eclipse.Beginning at 10.27pm ET on Sunday, the Earth will sit between the moon and the sun, and the moon will begin passing into the Earth’s shadow for a partial eclipse. By 11.29pm ET, the moon will be moving into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, and the total eclipse will begin, lasting just over an hour.Light travels in waves, and different-coloured light has different wavelengths. Higher frequency blue and violet light has a shorter...
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
939K+
Followers
93K+
Post
830M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy