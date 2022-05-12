ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone Volcano Area Hit by Biggest Earthquake for 5 Years

By Hannah Osborne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit about 20 miles from the north-east entrance to Yellowstone National...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 78

Jaye DeVeney Gilleland
1d ago

I read an article yesterday that a time traveler said that a 9.2 quake will hit near Memphis on the New Madrid fault on July 9th. I live just east of STL across the Mississippi river and dread any quake !!

Reply(3)
4
hidden2u2
2d ago

The 142 miles around Yellowstone, that’s one big pimple getting ready to 💥 burst !

Reply
13
ordinary citizen
2d ago

On the bright side, won’t have to worrying about inflation, WOKEISM, food shortages.

Reply
9
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
