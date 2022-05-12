Yellowstone Volcano Area Hit by Biggest Earthquake for 5 Years
The magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit about 20 miles from the north-east entrance to Yellowstone National...www.newsweek.com
The magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit about 20 miles from the north-east entrance to Yellowstone National...www.newsweek.com
I read an article yesterday that a time traveler said that a 9.2 quake will hit near Memphis on the New Madrid fault on July 9th. I live just east of STL across the Mississippi river and dread any quake !!
The 142 miles around Yellowstone, that’s one big pimple getting ready to 💥 burst !
On the bright side, won’t have to worrying about inflation, WOKEISM, food shortages.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 78