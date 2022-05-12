ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies visit the Dodgers to open 4-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (13-17, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-9, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (3-0, 2.78 ERA, .97 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -151, Phillies +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a four-game series.

Los Angeles is 10-2 at home and 20-9 overall. The Dodgers have a 15-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 9-9 record at home and a 13-17 record overall. The Phillies have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 6-for-36 with four doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos is third on the Phillies with a .311 batting average, and has eight doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. Jean Segura is 14-for-35 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Gomes hits HR, go-ahead single to lift Cubs over D-backs 4-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Yan Gomes’ cameo as a middle-of-the-order masher was a success for the Chicago Cubs. The veteran catcher batted cleanup for just the 14th time in his 11-year career, responding with a solo homer in the fourth inning and a go-ahead single in the ninth to lift the Cubs over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
