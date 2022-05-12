ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club Sold to New York Investor

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM – The Wequassett Resort and Golf Club has been sold to a New York real estate investment firm. The resort had been owned by the McClennen family for over four decades. EOS Investors acquired the resort, the same company that also purchased Red...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 1

NECN

Privately Owned, 5-Star Cape Cod Hotel Sells for $102M

The Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Harwich, a perennial Forbes Travel Guide five-star winner, has been bought by a hospitality company that’s been expanding its portfolio across New England. EOS Hospitality bought the resort in a $102 million deal that closed Tuesday.
