ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pony rides enjoyed in postponed event

Bellefontaine Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe threat of a storm May 3 convinced the staff at Marmon Valley Farm to postpone their National Tourism Week event, rescheduling it...

www.examiner.org

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover Body

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover BodySCDN Graphics Department. A body was discovered under heavy brush near the Big Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 14, at approximately 8:00 am. The body was found early in the morning by kayakers enjoying the calm waters of Creekside Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Raiders relay for a cause … and hats

Everyone is motivated by something. And this week the students at Benjamin Logan High School were motivated by the chance to support their community and, well, hats —yes, hats. It all culminated on Wednesday when they participated in a variety of sports and fundraising activities, then threw enough cash into buckets to raise more than $13,000 for a good cause.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponies#Pony#Tourism#Animals#Marmon Valley Farm#National Tourism Week
614now.com

Columbus-area restaurant and live music venue closing for good

Central Ohio is losing a spot for food and live music. Yesterday evening, Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen posted a statement to its social media accounts that announced it plans to close before the end of the month. Its last day of operation will be May 21. Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen...
NEW ALBANY, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Accidentally Shot During Garage Break-In

Ohio Man Accidentally Shot During Garage Break-InSCDN Photo Archive. An Ohio man was shot accidentally while trying to break into someone’s garage. According to police, a 71-year-old man heard someone breaking into his Columbus garage in the middle of the night and went to investigate.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pedestrian hit, killed along Ohio roadway

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A pedestrian walking along a roadway in Madison Township was reportedly hit and killed on Saturday evening. Neil Miller, 72, of Lexington was walking on US 42, between the US 30 ramps, at around 9:30 p.m. and entered the northbound lane when a 40-year-old driver in a 2016 Nissan SUV […]
LEXINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

BREAKING: Cowan Lake victims identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County Coroner identified the bodies as Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton, Ohio,...
KENTON, OH
WLWT 5

Pickle Festival coming to Ohio this summer

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — A Pickle Festival is coming to Ohio this summer. The festival will be hosted at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. Here's the list of vendors that will be attending so far: Aime's Gourmet Pickles, Brad to Go. Chuy's, Dewey's, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, McNasty's, Mr....
MIAMISBURG, OH
cbs4indy.com

Woman on motorcycle hit by deer, ejected, then struck by semi

DELAWARE COUNTY — May 14, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle crash on the Muncie bypass near Riggin Road. Police say a motorcycle with two passengers was traveling southbound on US 35 in the right lane when they struck a deer that ran into the roadway. One of the passengers, female, was ejected from the bike and landed in the right travel lane when she was then struck by a semi with a fuel hauler trailer and another passenger car, killing her. The male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for sustained injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy