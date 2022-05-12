ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

Provincetown Voters OK Funding for Police Station, Cannery Wharf Projects

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVINCETOWN – Voters in Provincetown approved additional funding measures related to the development of a new police station as well as the Cannery Wharf Park Development Project during their recent town...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Yarmouth Election Will Determine Two Selectmen Seats

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth voters will have a chance to show their stance on possible plans to dump radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay and also choose new selectmen at the upcoming town election. The election takes place on Tuesday, May 17, with polling locations open from 7am to 8pm.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Joint Base Cape Cod Officials Wait for EPA Review of Proposed Gun Range

BOURNE – The commander of Camp Edwards said Massachusetts Army National Guard officials are waiting to move forward with a proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod until an Environmental Protection Agency review related to the project is complete. Colonel Matthew Porter spoke at a recent Falmouth...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Chatham Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a parcel of land on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham from the Diocese of Fall River to build affordable housing. The approximately 5-acre property was purchased for $525,000 and includes an easement for the...
CHATHAM, MA
Provincetown, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Provincetown, MA
capecod.com

Containment booms deployed to contain fuel spill in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Officials deployed booms to contain a large fuel spill in Falmouth Sunday morning. The incident happened in the Falmouth Inner Harbor off Scranton Avenue. Officials were able to determine the vessel involved. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Dog alerts resident to kitchen fire in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that at 1:13 PM, the Barnstable Sheriffs’ Office received a 911 call from a neighbor at 96 Queen Anne Road reporting smoke coming from the windows of Unit 106 at that address. The caller was unsure if the unit was occupied or not.
HARWICH, MA
Person
Charlie Baker
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Covid Case Numbers on the Rise in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – COVID-19 case count numbers recently increased again in Falmouth as Barnstable County’s community risk level remains high based off the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines. “There’s a lot of COVID out right now and it doesn’t seem to be showing that it’s leveling off....
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Six mariners safe after vessel begins taking on water in Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS – Six people on a 41-foot vessel are safe after reporting their vessel was taking on water in Hyannis Harbor late Saturday evening. Hyannis Firefighters and Barnstable Police responded to the Lewis Bay Boat Ramp where the Captain was able to make port. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Chang-Díaz says she will “stand up to anybody” in bid for MA governor

For the past 13 years, Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz has represented the 2nd Suffolk District on Beacon Hill. Now, the Democrat wants to be governor. Ahead of the party’s state convention in June, Chang-Díaz visited Berkshire County this week to make her pitch to voters on why she’s a better choice than her rival, Attorney General Maura Healey. WAMC sat down with Chang-Díaz to talk about her climate change policy, her odds against the well-funded and popular Healey, and what she thinks the 2022 state election is all about.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Dennis Police Mental Health Task Force to hold a meet and greet

DENNIS – In the spirit of Mental Health Awareness Month, which is the month of May, the Dennis Police Department will be showcasing their new Mental Health Task Force. Unveiled at the end of 2021, the group of three clinicians, a victim advocate, and specially-trained officers, have charted a new course of policing during this era of police reform. Searching for ways to better and more suitably serve the community, the new team has already found success in jail diversion, resource referrals, education, and establishing new relationships.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Great White Shark Detected Near Martha’s Vineyard

VINEYARD HAVEN – A great white shark was recently detected near Martha’s Vineyard, which is earlier than usual for Cape Cod shark activity according to one expert. The OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker showed the over 10-foot long female shark Andromache was recently in Vineyard Sound near Aquinnah on May 4.
AQUINNAH, MA
capecod.com

Motorcyclist clocked at 81 MPH before crashing in Eastham

EASTHAM – Eastham Police report that on Saturday at approximately 1:09 PM, Officer Gregory Plante was traveling South on Route 6 near McKoy Road in a marked Eastham Police cruiser, when he noticed a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. Officer Plante estimated, and confirmed his estimation of the speed of the motorcycle to be 81 miles per hour. Using his emergency lights, Officer Plante safely reversed direction, and attempted to signal the motorcyclist to stop. Officer Plante was able to observe the motorcyclist travel through the Village Green Parking lot and then onto Brackett Road Eastbound. By the time Officer Plante was able to turn onto Brackett Road, the motorcycle was no longer in his sight. Officer Plante slowed but continued down Brackett Road looking down side streets and driveways for the motorcycle. After traveling all the way to the intersection of Brackett Road and Nauset Road he came upon a cloud of dust and observed the motorcycle off the roadway near the intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and had failed to stop for a stop sign, skidded across Nauset Road, and came to rest 50 feet off the roadway. The operator, a 17 year old male from Yarmouth, was ejected from the motorcycle. His injuries were not considered life threatening, and he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The motorcycle involved was a black 2001 Suzuki GSXR. The investigation into this incident is continuing, and charges will follow for the operator.
EASTHAM, MA

