Harwich, MA

Rabies Vaccine Baits to be Distributed in Harwich

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARWICH – Rabies vaccine bait distribution will begin on Monday in Harwich, according to local health officials. The baits will be primarily dispersed by hand from a town...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Covid Case Numbers on the Rise in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – COVID-19 case count numbers recently increased again in Falmouth as Barnstable County’s community risk level remains high based off the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines. “There’s a lot of COVID out right now and it doesn’t seem to be showing that it’s leveling off....
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Dog alerts resident to kitchen fire in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that at 1:13 PM, the Barnstable Sheriffs’ Office received a 911 call from a neighbor at 96 Queen Anne Road reporting smoke coming from the windows of Unit 106 at that address. The caller was unsure if the unit was occupied or not.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Containment booms deployed to contain fuel spill in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Officials deployed booms to contain a large fuel spill in Falmouth Sunday morning. The incident happened in the Falmouth Inner Harbor off Scranton Avenue. Officials were able to determine the vessel involved. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
FALMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

CDC: Most of Mass. now in ‘red’ for COVID-19 spread

Only three counties are not at a "high" community level as designated by the CDC. A majority of Massachusetts counties have been issued “high” COVID community levels by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, up from half of all counties designated as such last week. Suffolk, Middlesex, Norfolk,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Dennis Police Mental Health Task Force to hold a meet and greet

DENNIS – In the spirit of Mental Health Awareness Month, which is the month of May, the Dennis Police Department will be showcasing their new Mental Health Task Force. Unveiled at the end of 2021, the group of three clinicians, a victim advocate, and specially-trained officers, have charted a new course of policing during this era of police reform. Searching for ways to better and more suitably serve the community, the new team has already found success in jail diversion, resource referrals, education, and establishing new relationships.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Six mariners safe after vessel begins taking on water in Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS – Six people on a 41-foot vessel are safe after reporting their vessel was taking on water in Hyannis Harbor late Saturday evening. Hyannis Firefighters and Barnstable Police responded to the Lewis Bay Boat Ramp where the Captain was able to make port. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Joint Base Cape Cod Officials Wait for EPA Review of Proposed Gun Range

BOURNE – The commander of Camp Edwards said Massachusetts Army National Guard officials are waiting to move forward with a proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod until an Environmental Protection Agency review related to the project is complete. Colonel Matthew Porter spoke at a recent Falmouth...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Election Will Determine Two Selectmen Seats

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth voters will have a chance to show their stance on possible plans to dump radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay and also choose new selectmen at the upcoming town election. The election takes place on Tuesday, May 17, with polling locations open from 7am to 8pm.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A motorcycle operator was seriously injured in a crash in Sandwich shortly after 4 PM Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 130 & Quaker Meetinghouse Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Forestdale School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Mass. pediatrician on mystery hepatitis outbreak in kids

This week, the CDC issued an alert about unexplained cases of hepatitis in children across the country, and at least two cases are under investigation in Massachusetts. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, discusses what doctors know about the outbreak.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Has the 5th Wave Arrived? COVID Cases Surging Again in Mass.

COVID-19 cases are surging once again in Massachusetts, with statewide and school numbers seeing large increases in recent days. And most counties in the state are now in the high risk category, the CDC says. This latest increase is being attributed to subvariants of omicron -- the "stealth" omicron variant...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Motorcyclist clocked at 81 MPH before crashing in Eastham

EASTHAM – Eastham Police report that on Saturday at approximately 1:09 PM, Officer Gregory Plante was traveling South on Route 6 near McKoy Road in a marked Eastham Police cruiser, when he noticed a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. Officer Plante estimated, and confirmed his estimation of the speed of the motorcycle to be 81 miles per hour. Using his emergency lights, Officer Plante safely reversed direction, and attempted to signal the motorcyclist to stop. Officer Plante was able to observe the motorcyclist travel through the Village Green Parking lot and then onto Brackett Road Eastbound. By the time Officer Plante was able to turn onto Brackett Road, the motorcycle was no longer in his sight. Officer Plante slowed but continued down Brackett Road looking down side streets and driveways for the motorcycle. After traveling all the way to the intersection of Brackett Road and Nauset Road he came upon a cloud of dust and observed the motorcycle off the roadway near the intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and had failed to stop for a stop sign, skidded across Nauset Road, and came to rest 50 feet off the roadway. The operator, a 17 year old male from Yarmouth, was ejected from the motorcycle. His injuries were not considered life threatening, and he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The motorcycle involved was a black 2001 Suzuki GSXR. The investigation into this incident is continuing, and charges will follow for the operator.
EASTHAM, MA
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 2 dead in four-alarm Worcester fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — At least two people have died following a four-alarm fire in Worcester early Saturday, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said. Three others were injured in the blaze. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 2 Gage St., a six-family, triple-decker home. Roche said the...
WORCESTER, MA
capecod.com

New details: Crews battle house fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Fire crews were called to a house fire in Falmouth sometime before 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the residence at 24 Lake Shore Drive North on arrival. An aggressive attack got the fire quickly under control. Mutual aid from Bourne, Mashpee and Cotuit also responded to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FALMOUTH, MA

