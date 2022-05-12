Rabies Vaccine Baits to be Distributed in Harwich

EASTHAM – Eastham Police report that on Saturday at approximately 1:09 PM, Officer Gregory Plante was traveling South on Route 6 near McKoy Road in a marked Eastham Police cruiser, when he noticed a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. Officer Plante estimated, and confirmed his estimation of the speed of the motorcycle to be 81 miles per hour. Using his emergency lights, Officer Plante safely reversed direction, and attempted to signal the motorcyclist to stop. Officer Plante was able to observe the motorcyclist travel through the Village Green Parking lot and then onto Brackett Road Eastbound. By the time Officer Plante was able to turn onto Brackett Road, the motorcycle was no longer in his sight. Officer Plante slowed but continued down Brackett Road looking down side streets and driveways for the motorcycle. After traveling all the way to the intersection of Brackett Road and Nauset Road he came upon a cloud of dust and observed the motorcycle off the roadway near the intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and had failed to stop for a stop sign, skidded across Nauset Road, and came to rest 50 feet off the roadway. The operator, a 17 year old male from Yarmouth, was ejected from the motorcycle. His injuries were not considered life threatening, and he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The motorcycle involved was a black 2001 Suzuki GSXR. The investigation into this incident is continuing, and charges will follow for the operator.

EASTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO