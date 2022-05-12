ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

Dennis Voters Elect New Alongside Old Faces

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENNIS – Several officials up for reelection as well as new faces were elected to town positions by Dennis voters Wednesday. According to the unofficial tally, about 16 percent of eligible voters in...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Yarmouth Election Will Determine Two Selectmen Seats

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth voters will have a chance to show their stance on possible plans to dump radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay and also choose new selectmen at the upcoming town election. The election takes place on Tuesday, May 17, with polling locations open from 7am to 8pm.
YARMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

ACLU Files Free-Speech Complaint Against Mashpee Select Board Member

MASHPEE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing a Town of Mashpee Select Board member of violating a resident's free-speech and religious rights after she did not stand for the pledge of allegiance during an April meeting. Select Board Member and military veteran John Cotton...
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Joint Base Cape Cod Officials Wait for EPA Review of Proposed Gun Range

BOURNE – The commander of Camp Edwards said Massachusetts Army National Guard officials are waiting to move forward with a proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod until an Environmental Protection Agency review related to the project is complete. Colonel Matthew Porter spoke at a recent Falmouth...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Covid Case Numbers on the Rise in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – COVID-19 case count numbers recently increased again in Falmouth as Barnstable County’s community risk level remains high based off the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines. “There’s a lot of COVID out right now and it doesn’t seem to be showing that it’s leveling off....
FALMOUTH, MA
wamc.org

Chang-Díaz says she will “stand up to anybody” in bid for MA governor

For the past 13 years, Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz has represented the 2nd Suffolk District on Beacon Hill. Now, the Democrat wants to be governor. Ahead of the party’s state convention in June, Chang-Díaz visited Berkshire County this week to make her pitch to voters on why she’s a better choice than her rival, Attorney General Maura Healey. WAMC sat down with Chang-Díaz to talk about her climate change policy, her odds against the well-funded and popular Healey, and what she thinks the 2022 state election is all about.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Voters confront affordable housing in several Cape, Islands towns

Voters at several Town Meetings are addressing the critical lack of low- and mid-priced housing stock this Spring session. Several communities in our region and across the state want lawmakers to make a new revenue source available to them: a real-estate transfer fee. Local officials say it would allow them to preserve more attainable and affordable housing for the people who keep the region’s economy running.
NANTUCKET, MA
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is This Weird Massachusetts Transportation Law for Real or Pure Myth?

Massachusetts is known for many strange laws. Over the years we have heard about many Massachusetts laws that are pure head-scratchers and are just hard to believe they ever came into existence. The Massachusetts goatee law for example seems like it could be something somebody just made up. You can read more about that law by going here. How about the sleep/snoring law? Is that really a thing?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Chatham Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a parcel of land on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham from the Diocese of Fall River to build affordable housing. The approximately 5-acre property was purchased for $525,000 and includes an easement for the...
CHATHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Cardinal Sean O’Malley weighs in on Supreme Court draft that could overturn ‘very flawed’ Roe v. Wade

BOSTON (CBS) — Cardinal Sean O’Malley on Friday weighed in on the raging abortion rights debate in the country for the first time since the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade. The leader of the Boston Archdiocese said the church has worked, prayed and advocated for 50 years for the overturning of the “very flawed decision.” “The case we have made to our religiously pluralistic nation is that abortion is fundamentally a human rights question,” O’Malley said. “We have tried to make that case and will continue to do so whatever the final decision...
BOSTON, MA
Connecticut Public

Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy under fire for hiring decision at The University of Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Faculty at the University of Maine have issued a no-confidence vote in former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy. The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Augusta issued no-confidence votes in Malloy, who is now chancellor of The University of Maine System, and in the presidential search that led to the hiring of Michael R. Laliberte to lead the Augusta campus.
AUGUSTA, ME
capecod.com

Dennis Police Mental Health Task Force to hold a meet and greet

DENNIS – In the spirit of Mental Health Awareness Month, which is the month of May, the Dennis Police Department will be showcasing their new Mental Health Task Force. Unveiled at the end of 2021, the group of three clinicians, a victim advocate, and specially-trained officers, have charted a new course of policing during this era of police reform. Searching for ways to better and more suitably serve the community, the new team has already found success in jail diversion, resource referrals, education, and establishing new relationships.
DENNIS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Globe

The housing divide is pulling Massachusetts apart

As a general rule, if you hold most of your wealth in diamonds, you do not want the market to be flooded with diamonds, Globe correspondent Kara Miller reports. In fact, if you’re smart, you’ll oppose the exploration of any new diamond mines, and soon be rolling in money. Sure, a diamond shortage might be unwelcome news for starry-eyed couples seeking engagement rings. But it would be great news for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Has the 5th Wave Arrived? COVID Cases Surging Again in Mass.

COVID-19 cases are surging once again in Massachusetts, with statewide and school numbers seeing large increases in recent days. And most counties in the state are now in the high risk category, the CDC says. This latest increase is being attributed to subvariants of omicron -- the "stealth" omicron variant...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

