ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Bats Stay Hot as UNC Baseball Thrashes Charleston Southern

By Michael Koh
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another hit parade at Boshamer Stadium Wednesday night, as the Diamond Heels won for the sixth time in seven games with a 12-1 victory over Charleston Southern. Carolina banged out hits early and often against the Buccaneers, scoring all 12 of its runs in the first three innings. UNC’s...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

Ten-Run Inning Gives UNC Baseball Fifth Straight Win

The red-hot Diamond Heels bats stayed that way Saturday afternoon against Wake Forest, as Carolina scored 12 runs for the third time in four games in a blowout win over the Demon Deacons. It was UNC’s fifth straight win and eighth in its last nine games. Mac Horvath opened...
WAKE FOREST, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Men’s Tennis Falls To No. 2 Florida in NCAA Tournament

The UNC men’s tennis team’s season came to an end Friday in Florida, as the No. 2 overall seed Gators ousted the Tar Heels in the round of 16 by a score of 4-0. The Tar Heels fought hard against the defending national champions in the doubles point, with the team of Casey Kania and Logan Zapp taking their match 6-2. Henry Lieberman and Benjamin Sigouin came close to clinching the point for Carolina, tying their match at 6-6. But Lieberman and Sigouin fell 7-2 in the ensuing tiebreaker, giving the point to the Gators after the team of Brian Cernoch and Mac Kiger lost 6-4.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Charleston, SC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
North Charleston, SC
Sports
chapelboro.com

UNC Taps Greensboro Chief as New Head of Campus Police

UNC announced Brian James, the current Chief of the Greensboro Police Department, is going to be its next campus police chief. The university shared the selection through a Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz letter sent to the campus community Friday morning. James, who said earlier this year he would be retiring from his position in Greensboro after 26 years on the force, will replace interim UNC Police Chief Rahsheem Holland.
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Parade in Chapel Hill Planned for 104-Year-Old’s Birthday

One of Chapel Hill’s oldest community members is turning 104 years old on Tuesday and the community is planning a big public celebration for him. The Marian Cheek Jackson Center, St. Joseph CME Church and Foushee family are set to hold a parade and party for Garland Foushee. The patriarch of the family has five generation of descendants, with many of his three children and five grandchildren helping organize the party.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Dedicates McClinton Residence Hall and Henry Owl Building

Friday morning, UNC held a dedication ceremony for the Hortense McClinton residence hall and the Henry Owl Building. The university installed these Carolina trailblazers’ names on two buildings whose prior names were tied to white supremacy. In December, Hortense McClinton’s name was installed onto the former Aycock Residence Hall...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in North Carolina

Nestled on the United States’ East Coast, North Carolina is home to breathtaking natural beauty. In the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains have inspired songs about their grandeur, while in the east, you reach the coastal region with glistening pools that sparkle like pearls in the sun. Lakes and bodies of water of all kinds and sizes abound throughout the state. Because many of North Carolina’s lakes border protected territories like national forests and state parks, they have a reputation for being clean and stunning. The natural scenery around the lakes is similarly magnificent and makes for ideal vacation spots. So, whether you want to try your hand at fishing or relax on the shore, North Carolina has a lake to suit your needs. With so many lakes to choose from, the trickiest part will be deciding which one to visit first. So keep reading to get inspired for your next vacation to 10 of North Carolina’s biggest lakes!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Bat#Hit Parade#College Baseball#Unc Baseball
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Carolina Moonlight Garden Party!

Aaron chats with Stephen Keith and Jordan Wilkins of the NC Botanical Garden about the Carolina Moonlight Garden Party, Saturday the 21st. Conversation presented by the North Carolina Botanical Garden. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
LIFESTYLE
chapelboro.com

Down on Copperline: Music Maker’s Freight Train Blues Returns

Article by David Menconi via the Orange County Arts Commission. For the past two years, Music Maker’s Freight Train Blues concert season in Orange County has been a strictly virtual experience with performances available online-only due to concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic. But the series is back to being a live event in 2022 with its eighth edition, kicking off May 13 at Carrboro Town Commons. And this time around, it’s in-person only.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Making a Splash: Water Safety Month!

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with Brighton McConnell and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with Goldfish...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NCAA
chapelboro.com

UNC Schools of Nursing and Dentistry Name New Deans

UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced on Wednesday that he had selected two new deans for the UNC School of Nursing and the Adams School of Dentistry. Dr. Valerie Howard was chosen for the School of Nursing, while Dr. Janet Guthmiller will lead the School of Dentistry. Howard will step into...
DURHAM, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. DMF implementing new shrimp management measures

— New shrimp management measures will go into effect Sunday, May 15 in North Carolina state waters. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission approved the measures to reduce bycatch and protect habitat with the adoption of the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 at its February business meeting. N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy Rawls implemented the new measures by proclamation. These proclamations are available on the DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/proclamations.
AGRICULTURE
chapelboro.com

The 5:00 News: New Police Chief, New Water Rate and An Elusive Third Title

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell helps wrap up the work-week by sharing local news stories on Friday, May 13. UNC names a new police chief and holds a rededication ceremony for two buildings’ new namesakes. OWASA is proposing a 16 percent increase on rates. Governor Roy Cooper helps announce a major broadband deal. Plus: UNC baseball continues to roll and women’s lacrosse prepares to make another run to capture the program’s third championship.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wfmynews2.com

4 unexpected ways you're wasting money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From getting gasoline to getting groceries, everything is more expensive these days which is why tracking your spending is crucial to stay within your budget. Here are 4 ways you’re wasting money:. 1. Paying ATM fees. A few dollars here and there in fees might...
CHARLOTTE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

CCSO Drug Operation Nets Cash, Firearms, Narcotics

Columbus County Vice-Narcotics officers spent last week cleaning up. Operation Spring Cleaning netted a dozen suspects as well as narcotics, firearms, a stolen vehicle and cash. The drug investigations involved seven locations in the county, Sheriff Jody Greene said in a press release. Search warrants were executed at 48 Billy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meeting Schedule: May 16-20

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. It’s still budget season for local government, with public hearings...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Carrboro: Comprehensive Plan, Bike Month and Live Music

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Friday, May 13, and discusses the final stages of the town’s comprehensive plans. Plus: updates on several Bike Month events and the return of the Freight Train Blues series!. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

The Primary Election is Underway: Who’s Endorsing Whom?

Early voting has begun for this year’s primary election, with many high-profile races in Orange County. U.S. House Rep. David Price and State House Rep. Verla Insko are retiring after decades-long careers, and State Sen. Valerie Foushee and State House Rep. Graig Meyer are both running for higher offices – so Orange County’s entire state and federal legislative delegation will change hands this year. (That’s even true in the U.S. Senate, as Republican Richard Burr is also retiring. The only current lawmaker who will remain in place will be Sen. Thom Tillis, whose seat isn’t up for election in 2022.)
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy