Threadgill is one of the many exceptional musicians who came up during the founding era of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM)—not as a member but as an associate of AACM figures like Muhal Richard Abrams and Fred Hopkins. The AACM was essentially a Mt. Olympus of jazz, from which descended some of the most important figures in jazz of the last 60 years.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO