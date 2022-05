Teiku is dedicated to preserving, reframing, and performing ancestral Jewish melodies. The project was formed in 2017 by Chicago-based pianist Josh Harlow and Detroit-based percussionist Jonathan Barahal Taylor upon learning that both of their families maintained unique melodies for traditional Passover songs. These melodies originated in the European Oblasts in the Pale of Settlement (modern day Ukraine) in the mid-19th century and were passed down orally through generations. Teiku reframes these melodies through the lens of Creative Music, weaving together new arrangements into a rich song cycle. In addition to Harlow and Taylor, the music will be interpreted by Jaribu Shahid (bass), Rafael Statin (woodwinds), and Peter Formanek (woodwinds).

