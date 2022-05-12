A curfew was briefly lifted in Sri Lanka to allow people to buy supplies

There will be "blood and fire and billows of smoke. The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood," quoted Peter, a disciple of Jesus. [i] In 2014, based partly on the above quote of an Old Testament Bible scripture, pastor John Hagee boldly, but incorrectly, proclaimed that an Apr. 15, 2014 Blood Moon lunar eclipse marked the date of a significant event that would occur. The Washington Post reported Hagee suggesting that the significant event would be a 'Rapture' during which "Christians will be taken to heaven, Israel will go to war in a great battle called Armageddon, and Jesus will return to earth." [ii]

15 HOURS AGO