Tampa police in need of chaplains

May 14, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch recently responded to Pinellas County’s termination of an interlocal agreement for the operation of the Cross Bay Ferry between them, Hillsborough, and the cities of St. Pete and Tampa. County commissioners hope to renegotiate better terms and reduce taxpayer funding for the service. In a release, Welch called the ferry “an economic driver for cultural attractions and small businesses, as well as a job supporter …” He said he is optimistic that the four partners can work together to craft an updated agreement, but the service “must grow beyond what it is today to make a major impact on public transportation and traffic congestion.” Welch noted many other pressing transit needs, such as improving the primary bus service.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO