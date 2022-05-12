ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffy Sainte-Marie: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Ann Powers
 4 days ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. "Tiny Desk at home?...

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Billboard Music Award Winners 2022: Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo & More Stars Win Big – Full List

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were returned to Las Vegas, taking place on Sunday, May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The star-studded event was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs , who also served as executive producer of the broadcast, which included performances by his long time friend Mary J. Blige, as well as Travis Scott and more.
