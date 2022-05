China's aircraft carrier Liaoning, which began its journey toward Western Pacific two weeks ago for military drills, is currently moving toward Taiwan's eastern coast. Satellite images accessed by Planet Labs imagery show Liaoning and its escorts have again transited Miyako Strait again to move into waters east of Taiwan earlier this week. The carrier group is about 85 nautical miles south of Japan’s Yaeyama Islands and 160 nautical miles east of Taiwan in the Philippine Sea, reported The Drive, quoting image intelligence analyst Damien Symon.

MILITARY ・ 4 HOURS AGO