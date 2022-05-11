News & Info

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago
The Clearwater Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 will gather with the community on Friday to remember those Clearwater police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at Station Square Park, 612 Cleveland St. in downtown Clearwater. The public is invited.

Police officers, elected officials, city employees and residents will honor the four officers alongside family members of the fallen - Patrolman Harry L. Conyers Jr., Patrolman Peter M. Price, Patrolman John F. Passer and Patrolman Ronald J. Mahony. There will also be a tribute to fallen officers from across the state of Florida.

"This solemn remembrance serves as a reminder of the price that these four heroes paid to serve the city of Clearwater," Police Chief Dan Slaughter said. "We want the families to know we will never forget them."

