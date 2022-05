BOSTON (CBS) — Sometimes it’s about taking a chance and this week’s Food Truck Friday is what happens when dreams come true. Bon Me started when Ali Fong and Patrick Lynch entered a contest put on by the city of Boston in 2010. “Did so on a whim. We weren’t expecting to win but we jumped through hoops and hurdles and we ended up being one of the three winners,” said Ali. After that, the wild ride began. Bon Me is a Vietnamese-based food truck. Their specialty is the Bahn Mi sandwich but this truck is much more than that… “Since then the menu...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO