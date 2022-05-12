ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Streaming services are in dire straits – yet somehow I’m still forking out for seven | Emma Brockes

By Emma Brockes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yzzq_0fbQ3Amf00
Adam Scott and Britt Lower in Severance Photograph: Atsushi Nishijima/Apple TV+

The first streaming service I subscribed to was Hulu, back in 2009. It was free, with very little content, so the effort-to-reward ratio of setting up a password was almost too extravagant to bother with. I guess Netflix came next – the first subscription service I paid for. Netflix had nothing much on it, either, back in 2011, but at $8 a month , the price point was so tempting it somehow seemed cheaper than free.

Then came Amazon Prime Video, included in the annual Prime package. At the time, my monthly cable bill was about $140 a month, and this new model offered a startling promise: not only to slash my bills, but to obviate the need to deal with Time Warner Cable ever, ever again.

Well, ha, as they say. Ten years later, from such humble beginnings, I dare not do the maths on my monthly subscriptions. My Netflix bill has almost doubled, Hulu is no longer free , and they have been joined by a clutch of other streaming services that, cheap in isolation, almost certainly add up to more than cable used to be.

Related: Netflix drops Meghan’s animated series amid cutbacks – report

In our house, as well as those original streamers, we have Disney+, HBOMax and Peacock Premium Plus. I use someone else’s password for Brit Box. I pay for a VPN to get BBC iPlayer. For the longest time, I held out against Apple TV – I didn’t need to see The Morning Show – but this month caved and subscribed, to watch Severance . My line in the sand is Showtime. I nearly did it, for Yellowjackets, but held my nerve and after reports that the series went off a cliff after episode three, am confident that I made the right call. I won’t do Paramount+ and don’t even talk to me about Starz.

The whole situation has become ridiculous and every month, glancing at my outgoings, I tell myself something has to go. It’s not a singular frustration. Last month, Netflix reported a first quarter net loss of 200,000 subscribers , with 2 million further losses predicted and an almost 35% plunge in the company’s share price. A few days later, CNN+, a subscription service off-shoot of CNN, announced it would be closing. Consumers are tapped out, financially, and otherwise. Post-pandemic, we are, apparently, going out more, with less time for TV. There’s too much.

In the case of Netflix, it’s also a question of quality. In the last few years, the company has vastly overpaid for questionable content, including the laughable $100m it paid for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry’s whimsical ideas, a spend that has backfired. Last week, it killed Pearl , the cartoon Meghan was apparently working on with – and this makes me laugh every time – David Furnish, and that along with the couple’s other unrealised jottings, will be a footnote in the overall demise of the company. At least Netflix saved on production costs; over the last few years, plenty of expensive garbage has actually made it to screen. ( Girlboss , anyone? How about Snowpiercer ?)

As a result, Netflix announced this week that by the end of the year, it will in all likelihood have introduced ads , as other streamers including Hulu have done. The company also suggested it might crack down on password sharing. Last month, Netflix mentioned during its earnings call that something like 100 million households share their passwords, a fact that might incur a small extra fee when the streamer detects any given account being used at more than one address.

This seems reasonable. (I shared my Netflix password with a friend, who shared it with her mother, then changed my password when the streamer cut us off; you can’t watch Netflix on more than two screens simultaneously without paying extra. Now I’m back to sharing with the same friend – not her mother – but am still obliged to call her, occasionally, and yell at her to kick her son off his screen, while she’s on hers, so I can get on mine. There’s a lesson in all this that goes beyond subscription etiquette.)

I would cancel Netflix at this point, if I could. As in 2011, there’s nothing on it I want to watch. Among all the bad decisions, however, the streamer has made a very good one: investing in tween shows like Sam & Cat, starring Ariana Grande, and Henry Danger, both of which my seven-year-olds are addicted to. Cutting them off would cause more turmoil than I have the energy for. Also: cake shows. My kids have the entire Disney library at their disposal, but – testament to the quirks of the market and how hard it is to guess what will keep an audience hungry – would rather watch someone make a cake that looks like a shoe.

  • Emma Brockes is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Road Dance review – boiling fury in tale of rape and denial in the Hebrides

This Scottish period drama is “inspired” by true events and adapted from a novel by John MacKay, who says he based his book on something told to him as a boy: a story about a newborn baby found floating in the sea near his grandparents’ house on the Outer Hebrides. It struck me watching the film that it must really inspired by thousands of true events unrecorded by history: of women being raped and keeping silent out of fear – afraid of being blamed or not believed at all. Otherwise, it’s a heartfelt, nostalgic film with traditional, almost old-fashioned, storytelling, and acting that feels a bit stiff in places. Though there’s nothing inhibited about the wild beauty of the Hebridean landscape photographed by cinematographer Petra Korner.
THEATER & DANCE
Glamour

All the Canceled TV Shows of 2022 So Far

Cancellations are an inevitable part of the entertainment industry. Sometimes a show doesn't quite hit the mark or reach the ratings a studio is expecting, and sometimes a perfectly good show with a diverse cast and gets the axe for (seemingly) no good reason at all!. While some of these...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Slash
Person
Britt Lower
BGR.com

A shocking new serial killer docuseries just hit Netflix

There’s no shortage of content on Netflix for true-crime fans, who’ve enjoyed a wealth of new releases along these lines already in 2022. Everything from The Tinder Swindler to Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, to name just a few higher-profile examples. On Wednesday, meanwhile, Netflix added another such release to the pile. It’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscription Services#Etiquette#Dire Straits#Hulu#Time Warner Cable#Peacock Premium Plus#Brit Box#Apple Tv
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Netflix is about to get much cheaper – but only if you want it to

Netflix is finally getting serious about offering customers a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier. Speaking during a recent earnings call interview, company CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the streaming service is now “quite open” to shaking up its business model in an effort to both drive revenue and create the option of lower prices for new and existing subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

Netflix says 100 million sharing accounts will have to pay up, somehow

Netflix today released its earnings for the first quarter of 2022. And they’re not great. By which, we mean, they’re relatively stagnant, with revenue up to $7.868 billion, a 9.8% increase year over year. But it actually lost 200,000 subscribers — and it’s forecasting 2 million fewer subs for the second quarter of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

275K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy