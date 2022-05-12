ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State GOP gives Rep. Jason White fundraising platform

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
 4 days ago
House Speaker Pro Temper Jason White, R-West, speaks to the "Magnolia 1" proposed congressional plan approved by the Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees following the meeting at the Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON • House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White is headlining two fundraisers this weekend on the Gulf Coast, raising the prospect that the Holmes County lawmaker could have his sights set on a higher legislative position, namely speaker of the House.

White, R-West, is the chief lieutenant in the House and has backed several of House Speaker Philip Gunn’s policy initiatives, such as changing the state flag and slashing the state income tax.

It’s notable that White, who represents a House district in central Mississippi, is the star of fundraisers far away from his district. The events beg the question: Is White laying the groundwork for a future bid for the most prominent role in the 122-member House.

A flyer for the inaugural "Golf Outing on the Coast" fundraiser to support the House Leadership Fund PAC. House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, is headlining the event.

The first of the fundraisers is an inaugural golf event on May 15-16 at the Fallen Oak Golf Course at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi. The cost to participate in the golf event is $10,000 per foursome.

The second event is a fundraiser at Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux’s house in Gulfport. The event can range from $250 to $1,000 for a person to attend.

A flyer for a fundraiser on the Gulf Coast to support the Mississippi House Leadership Fund. House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, is headlining the event.

Bordeaux told the Daily Journal that Republican leaders across the board have traditionally helped each other with fundraising efforts, and the public shouldn’t read too much into White’s role at the fundraiser.

“Jason and I have become very good friends, and he’s been helpful to me,” Bordeaux said. “I want to be as helpful to him and the Republican leadership in making sure that we're attracting and electing good conservative Republicans in the House.”

The money from both of the fundraisers will go toward the Mississippi House Leadership Fund, a PAC directed by White to promote Republican candidates in the state.

The PAC currently has around $154,000 in cash on hand, according to filings with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The fund’s major donors include The Martin Group, EMPOWER PAC, Charles L. Boatner Jr, Reynold American Inc. PAC, Bennett Hubbard Jr., Mississippi REALTORS PAC, Tower Loan of Mississippi, LLC, Troy S. Griffin, Shannon Moore, Comcast and several GOP lawmakers.

The only payments from the PAC this past year are around $5,700 in event expenses to the Country Club of Jackson, the Hederman Brothers and Carl Young.

Though Bordeaux downplayed the politics surrounding White’s prominent role at fundraisers far away from his home district, it’s somewhat unusual for Gunn, the current House leader, not to be a featured guest.

Gunn, R-Clinton, largely declined to comment on the fundraisers but said White has undertaken similar fundraising roles in the past.

It's also hard to believe that White would be in charge of managing a treasure chest of campaign funds for House candidates if he did not have Gunn's blessing.

It’s widely acknowledged among rank-and-file GOP House members that White could be the next speaker if Gunn decides to run for governor or simply opts to bow out of state government altogether next year.

“I think it’s safe to say that Jason has the numbers right now to be speaker if he wants it," a Republican House member told the Daily Journal, who wanted to remain anonymous to candidly discuss the GOP caucus.

But anything can happen in an open speaker’s race, and numbers can change up until the final votes are cast.

One thing is clear, though: Even if Gunn is being mum about his own political ambitions during the next election cycle, he's saying positive things about White in public. On the last day of this year’s legislative session, Gunn praised White's work during the long session filled with major legislative items.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you don’t have any idea how critical he is to what I have to do,” Gunn said of White. “He is my right hand man. He is a hard worker. He’s a good friend, and he’s one of the reasons why we do so well here in the House of Representatives.”

