ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo Schools' Camp Opportunity summer camps return after two-year hiatus

By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEZYR_0fbQ0kOu00
In this file photo from 2019, Cathryn Richey, a Tupelo Public School District teacher, watches the children in her Happily Ever After summer camp at Lawndale Elementary School as they work on a science project. Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the popular school-hosted summer camps will return this June. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District's Camp Opportunity summer camps are back this year, with 30 camps taking place at Pierce Street Elementary School during the month of June.

Teresa Gregory, communications specialist for TPSD, said the district has always been at the forefront of keeping kids learning, and more importantly, keeping them happy while they're learning. Camp Opportunity is just another way to ensure they continue learning during the summer.

The camps range from Swirlz, a hands-on tie-dye camp for students in second through fourth grades, and Sprout Scouts, a camp with a focus on activities in the garden and classroom where students will dig in the dirt and make smoothies, with visits from chefs and beekeepers.

Other options include Titanic, a camp where students will participate in science experiments, create art pieces and build models and Pet Power, featuring P.E. games and visits with animals and animal experts, including a biology teacher with reptiles, a K-9 dog and trainer, Tupelo High School's therapy dog, Wavely.

Several camps, including Code-a-Bot, Escape Room, Cooking Our Way and Summer STEM Olympics, are already full and unable to accept additional students but there are still plenty of camps accepting students.

TPSD has hosted Camp Opportunity for more than 30 years. The summer camp is back for the first time since summer 2019, following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These camps get the kids learning and they don't even realize they're learning," Gregory said. "They're having so much fun, they're doing hands-on projects, they're doing lots of experiences and experiments that help them retain things."

Newsletters

Camp Opportunity 2022 will be directed by Dana Maharrey, a gifted education teacher at Pierce Street Elementary.

"Camp Opportunity is aptly named," Maharrey said.

The camp affords students an opportunity to come into a nonacademic setting and pick up a new hobby, make friends and learn things they wouldn't typically in the classroom, she added.

The first set of five-day camps begin June 6, with a new set of camps each Monday in June. The final camps will conclude July 1.

Camps run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, and there are camps available for students in pre-K through eighth grade.

The cost is $90 for the first camp, with the option to add additional camps for $70 each. Parents can register their children and pay online by clicking the Camp Opportunity link at tupeloschools.com.

For more information, parents can call 662-841-8850 or email tlgregory@tupeloschools.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

155-year-old Mississippi country church finds renewed life

New Hope Church, on a country road halfway between Houlka and Okolona, was founded on Oct. 6, 1866, less than a year after the Civil War ended. On that day, Isaac Mullins and William Gaskin deeded ground to the Methodist Episcopal Church South “for the establishment of a church on that site,” according to church records. There has been a church on that site ever since.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Hundreds gathered in downtown Tupelo for a longtime tradition

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Tupelo for a longtime tradition. Close to 600 runners participated in the 44th Annual Gum Tree 10K Saturday morning. The Tupelo Running Club started the event back in 1976 running on the Natchez Trace. It is grown since moving downtown. Recently it...
TUPELO, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Local seniors honored at annual Top of Class

Jones College recently hosted WDAM-TV’s annual Top of Class recognition program, honoring the Valedictorian and Salutatorians from 45 high schools in the Pine Belt. Prentiss Christian High School Valedictorian Abigail Burkett and Salutatorian Samuel Broom and Jefferson Davis County High School Valedictorian Jade Barnes and Salutatorian Jordan Hooker participated in this year’s celebration at Jones College.
PRENTISS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#A Camp#Gifted Education#Tpsd#Sprout Scouts#Titanic#Pet Power#Tupelo High School
WLBT

Mother and daughter graduate from WCU together

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is a special bond shared between a mother and her daughter. When the daughter gets old enough, they both can share clothes and shoes. Arniece and Ja’Airra Myers are both set to graduate from William Carey University on May 13th. Ja’Airra followed in her mom’s footsteps and decided to major in elementary education.
HATTIESBURG, MS
thegazebogazette.com

United Way of South Mississippi Hosts Fifth Annual Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Festival

Since 2016 some of the Coast’s largest companies, organizations and non-profits have come together in support of United Way of South Mississippi (UWSM) at the Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Festival, a unique fundraising event raising money for education, health and financial stability while engaging in a little friendly competition for bragging rights.
GULFPORT, MS
mageenews.com

SCSD Staff Quarantined Following Positive COVID-19 Test

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The COVID-19 update for the 36th week of school. The district had 7 staff members and 2 students to test positive...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Seminary tests Clarkdale in game two

SEMINARY, Miss. (WTOK) - Seminary hosted Clarkdale in game two of the MHSAA 3A baseball south state championship series. Clarkdale would score first with an RBI double hit by Houston Wedgeworth who would score Walker Swearing. Seminary would hit multiple homeruns including one hit by Wade Barr. The Bulldogs fall...
SEMINARY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupelo, MS
pcherald.com

Aliceville High School Signing

THREE FROM ALICEVILLE SIGN LETTERS OF INTENT --- These three. Aliceville High School seniors signed their letters of intent to play college football on National Signing Day on Feb. 2, 2022. Left to right, twins Jermaine Brewer and Jeremiah Brewer both signed with Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ken. and Landon Ball signed with the University of West Alabama in Livingston, Ala. The signing ceremony was held in the AHS gymnasium with a pep rally type atmosphere, with the Aliceville cheerleaders leading in cheers and the singing of the alma mater; speeches by Head Coach Grady Griffin, Principal Bo Hill and Athletic Club President Donnell Colvin; and each senior announcing where he would play and thanking his family, school, coaches and the Aliceville community. Jermaine was a running back for the Yellow Jackets who had over 1,300 yards of rushing; and Jeremiah and Landon were defensive backs for the team. Coach Griffin played a video which showed the athletes as young children and then some action highlights from the 2021 season.
ALICEVILLE, AL
breezynews.com

Finalists announced for 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

The finalist have been announced for the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year. A panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs at the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL. Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music executive director named

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Dan Barnard has been named the executive director of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. Dr. Barnard is an award-winning conductor, arts presenter, and composer and has directed collegiate choral programs in Nebraska, South Dakota, and at Penn State-Erie. He served as the executive director of the MSU Riley Center for two years. Dr. Barnard also opened a $26 million arts center in Brownsville, Tex.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wcbi.com

Tammy Wynette Legacy Center plans big celebration for late singer’s 80th birthday

TREMONT, MISS. (WCBI) – A big celebration is taking place this weekend in Itawamba County to mark what would have been the 80th birthday of Tammy Wynette. When Larry Cantrell became director of the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center a couple of years ago, the building, an old garment factory, was empty. But after a lot of hard work, from Cantrell, the board of directors, and other volunteers, the center, opened.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District names new superintendent

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Tony McGee as the new superintendent. McGee is currently superintendent of the Scott County School District and served as superintendent at the Kosciusko School District. “Dr. McGee brings a wealth of knowledge and experience...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi VA announces leadership changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 13, the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board (MSVA) announced the resignation of Executive Director Stacey Pickering and Chief of Staff Melissa Wade. Officials said Pickering has decided to retire from state government service, while Wade will pursue other endeavors outside of MSVA. Both have an effective date of July […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi students named Presidential Scholars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two high school seniors from Mississippi were selected by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as members of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Ritchie Hao-Zun Yang of Petal High School and Dia Chawla of Pillow Academy have been recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
11K+
Followers
348
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy