Tupelo Schools' Camp Opportunity summer camps return after two-year hiatus

In this file photo from 2019, Cathryn Richey, a Tupelo Public School District teacher, watches the children in her Happily Ever After summer camp at Lawndale Elementary School as they work on a science project. Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the popular school-hosted summer camps will return this June. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District's Camp Opportunity summer camps are back this year, with 30 camps taking place at Pierce Street Elementary School during the month of June.

Teresa Gregory, communications specialist for TPSD, said the district has always been at the forefront of keeping kids learning, and more importantly, keeping them happy while they're learning. Camp Opportunity is just another way to ensure they continue learning during the summer.

The camps range from Swirlz, a hands-on tie-dye camp for students in second through fourth grades, and Sprout Scouts, a camp with a focus on activities in the garden and classroom where students will dig in the dirt and make smoothies, with visits from chefs and beekeepers.

Other options include Titanic, a camp where students will participate in science experiments, create art pieces and build models and Pet Power, featuring P.E. games and visits with animals and animal experts, including a biology teacher with reptiles, a K-9 dog and trainer, Tupelo High School's therapy dog, Wavely.

Several camps, including Code-a-Bot, Escape Room, Cooking Our Way and Summer STEM Olympics, are already full and unable to accept additional students but there are still plenty of camps accepting students.

TPSD has hosted Camp Opportunity for more than 30 years. The summer camp is back for the first time since summer 2019, following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These camps get the kids learning and they don't even realize they're learning," Gregory said. "They're having so much fun, they're doing hands-on projects, they're doing lots of experiences and experiments that help them retain things."

Newsletters

Camp Opportunity 2022 will be directed by Dana Maharrey, a gifted education teacher at Pierce Street Elementary.

"Camp Opportunity is aptly named," Maharrey said.

The camp affords students an opportunity to come into a nonacademic setting and pick up a new hobby, make friends and learn things they wouldn't typically in the classroom, she added.

The first set of five-day camps begin June 6, with a new set of camps each Monday in June. The final camps will conclude July 1.

Camps run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, and there are camps available for students in pre-K through eighth grade.

The cost is $90 for the first camp, with the option to add additional camps for $70 each. Parents can register their children and pay online by clicking the Camp Opportunity link at tupeloschools.com.

For more information, parents can call 662-841-8850 or email tlgregory@tupeloschools.com.