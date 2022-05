HINGHAM, Mass. — A member of the Randolph Police Department in Massachusetts is dead after he was involved in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham. Randolph police Chief Anthony Marag said Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the department, died of the injuries he suffered in a crash involving another vehicle Saturday morning on Route 3 by the Derby Street exit, which is Exit 36.

