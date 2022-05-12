Ballots Behind Bars

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is closing five of its clinics across the region as part of what the organization calls a "sustainability plan." Four clinics in Vermont and one in New Hampshire will permanently shut their doors on June 12. All five clinics set to shut down only...
The Vermont Legislature is adjourned and lawmakers are leaving Montpelier without a clean heat standard on the books. Looking for more about how the Legislative session wrapped up? Head here. The clean heat standard was the biggest piece of climate legislation on the docket this session, and was born out...
On a recent morning in Judith Adams’ classroom, she called her preschool students together into a circle. They held hands and sang a good morning song, greeting each of their classmates. Judith is well-dressed, with bobbed blonde hair and a warm smile. Her eyes are alert and encouraging and...
