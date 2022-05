Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool will not be able to celebrate a potential FA Cup victory because of their bid to win a historic Quadruple this season. Liverpool will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday (11.45 a.m. ET, stream live on ESPN+, U.S. only) having already beaten Thomas Tuchel's side at Wembley on penalties in February to lift the Carabao Cup.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO