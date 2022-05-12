Northampton High Honors Students of the Month

VSU 2022 graduate who battled homelessness and abuse now headed for Ivy League degree. —26-year-old Kyle Jacobs is one of 527 graduates who received a degree from VSU on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Jacobs, a graduate of the VSU College of Agriculture and a member of the Honors College, says the journey to his degree included obstacles such as homelessness, foster care, and abuse. This fall, he will pursue a Master’s degree in Sustainability Management from Columbia University in New York City on a full scholarship. He will attend as a part the school’s Professional Studies HBCU Fellows Program.
