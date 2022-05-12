Northampton High Honors Students of the Month

An Eastern Shore Literacy Council annual fundraising event Restaurant Week “Feed-A-Mind” is where local restaurants and the Literacy Council meet for a common cause. The event showcases the culinary offerings of 14 participating restaurants from Cape Charles to Chincoteauge Island with each restaurant agreeing to donate a portion of food sale receipts to the Literacy Council. These donations are used to support the programs that provide individual instruction to adults who want to improve their basic reading and writing skills. This is a great opportunity to explore the diverse Eastern Shore restaurant scene, support the businesses, their staff and the Literacy Council.

CAPE CHARLES, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO