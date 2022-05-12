From Bill Freeman

First off, a couple of quick amendments to the post about the upcoming Jordan Vineyard & Winery 50th Anniversary Event coming up next month. Organizers have decided to consolidate the two days of festivities into a single event on Wednesday, June 15, on the rooftop of the Thompson Hotel in the Gulch. The Jordan Pardi Big Bottle Party will still feature all the wine, music and food as originally planned, but the Gather in the Garden Dinner & Auction has been rolled into the Wednesday night event. The winery has also decided to host just three events across the country in Nashville, Denver and Healdsburg, Calif., not in Dallas, New York and Miami, as previously reported.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO