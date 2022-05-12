From Bill Freeman

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEver since we earned the distinction “It City” almost a decade ago, it seems Nashville has remained the darling of many ranking organizations. But the most recent is arguably even more impressive than the many we’ve earned in recent years. According to CrowdStreet — a leading...

Nashville Scene

Monday Menu: Whiskey, Wine and Empanadas Edition

First off, a couple of quick amendments to the post about the upcoming Jordan Vineyard & Winery 50th Anniversary Event coming up next month. Organizers have decided to consolidate the two days of festivities into a single event on Wednesday, June 15, on the rooftop of the Thompson Hotel in the Gulch. The Jordan Pardi Big Bottle Party will still feature all the wine, music and food as originally planned, but the Gather in the Garden Dinner & Auction has been rolled into the Wednesday night event. The winery has also decided to host just three events across the country in Nashville, Denver and Healdsburg, Calif., not in Dallas, New York and Miami, as previously reported.
Nashville Scene

East Nashville Piggly Wiggly Lands Restaurant Heavyweights

An East Nashville building slated for a rehab that last housed a Piggly Wiggly grocery store has landed a power trio of local restaurants and bars, with a summer 2023 opening eyed. According to a release, the structure will accommodate concepts from Philip Krajeck of Rolf & Daughters and Folk;...
Nashville Scene

No Jail Time for Convicted Nurse RaDonda Vaught

Former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse RaDonda Vaught will not serve jail time after making a medication error that resulted in the death of a patient. She was sentenced to three years probation Friday for impaired adult abuse and criminally negligent homicide, both felonies that could have resulted in a three-year jail sentence.
Nashville Scene

Concerns About Anti-Camping Bill Prevalent at Homelessness Planning Council Meeting

From the results of the point-in-time count to an update on the development of permanent supportive housing units, there was much to talk about Wednesday morning at the monthly meeting of the Continuum of Care Homelessness Planning Council. But the most pressing topic for the body, made up of service providers and other stakeholders in Nashville's homelessness community, may have been how local agencies and departments will respond to a state bill increasing the penalty for camping on public property.
