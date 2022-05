Professor and chairman at the Manship School of Mass Communication at LSU Bob Mann speaks on a few economic issues in Louisiana and on the life and career of former Alabama governor George Wallace. Rabbi Barry Weinstein talks about his career as rabbi and the six year anniversary of his aortic aneurysm. WRKF Reporter Paul Braun gives insight on the 813 Bill as well as several other upcoming bills.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO