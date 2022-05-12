Land Transfers

On May 6, 2022, the High Country lost a coveted community member. Marie Freeman was a beloved wife, a devoted daughter, a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to many. Marie was a talented photographer who initially developed her skills as a self-proclaimed “mom-tographer” while capturing life with two young daughters. She then began her professional career as a photojournalist for the Watauga Democrat. It was there that she truly blossomed and her passion for photography was cultivated as she captured all aspects of the High Country. Marie preferred to stay behind the lens as she shared her perspective and vision through her favorite form of creative expression. She became an expert at documenting the day-to-day life in rural Appalachia.

