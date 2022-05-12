ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

Land Transfers

Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which...

Watauga Democrat

This week in the archives: Sheep in 1891, new cars in 1915, raising $150

Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat. An item in the “Local News” column in 1891 included notice that, “On Monday a large drove of sheep passed through Boone(;) there was about 300 head, bought by Mr. Doughton of Alleghany (County). Sheep are high and in demand. We ought to raise more.”
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Watauga Democrat

Isabel Eggers Zuber

Isabel Eggers Zuber, 89, of Winston Salem, NC, passed away May 2, 2022. Born July 28, 1932 in Watauga Co., NC. Service at a later date.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Watauga Democrat

Police reports

The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105. LARCENY: Two incidents of larceny of of clothing was reported in the 300...
RALEIGH, NC
Business
Watauga Democrat

Shaun Sikes named Watauga County Schools Teacher of the Year

BOONE — Watauga High School math teacher Shaun Sikes was named Watauga County Schools district-wide Teacher of the Year on May 13 during a surprise visit to the classroom from family, peers and Watauga County Schools Staff. Sikes was presented the award by Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott, who was...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Watauga Democrat

NCDOT maintenance to affect King Street traffic May 17-18

BOONE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has scheduled the replacement of a stormwater pipe on King Street near the intersection of Coffey Street, which will affect traffic on May 17 and 18, according to County Maintenance Engineer Travis Crishawn. According to Crishawn, construction activities will require both...
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Jimmie E. Knoll

Jimmie E. Knoll, 86, of Blowing Rock, NC, passed away April 30, 2022. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Watauga Democrat

Marie Freeman

On May 6, 2022, the High Country lost a coveted community member. Marie Freeman was a beloved wife, a devoted daughter, a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to many. Marie was a talented photographer who initially developed her skills as a self-proclaimed “mom-tographer” while capturing life with two young daughters. She then began her professional career as a photojournalist for the Watauga Democrat. It was there that she truly blossomed and her passion for photography was cultivated as she captured all aspects of the High Country. Marie preferred to stay behind the lens as she shared her perspective and vision through her favorite form of creative expression. She became an expert at documenting the day-to-day life in rural Appalachia.
Watauga Democrat

William Kyle McNeil, Sr.

William Kyle McNeil, Sr., 85, of Deep Gap, NC, passed away May 6, 2022. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.
Watauga Democrat

Late run not enough, Vikings top Watauga baseball in playoffs

GREENSBORO — The Watauga Pioneers' baseball season ended earlier than they hoped when they lost to Northwest Guilford in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday. The May 10 matchup saw the Pioneers (16-9) — the No. 26 seed in the western bracket — tasked with going on the road to take on the top dogs in the Metro 4A Conference and the No. 7 seed Vikings (21-6).
GREENSBORO, NC
Watauga Democrat

Saloon Studios Live releases their summer concert lineup

WEST JEFFERSON — Saloon Studios Live has announced their 2022 concert lineup. To purchase tickets, visit saloonstudioslive.com/shows/. Tuesday’s Gone/Littlewood & Friends — $30 — $60 June 18. Bad Co. Experience — $30 — $60 July 2. ZoSo — $30 -$60 July 9. Frontier...
WEST JEFFERSON, NC

