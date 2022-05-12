ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NY

Madison Town Court justice has resigned while under investigation. Here is what we know

By Mike Jaquays
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E279q_0fbPuCCG00

A Madison Town Court justice who was under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has resigned.

Madison Town Court Justice Robert W. Engle resigned his office March 16, with an effective date of April 30, according to the Commission. He resigned agreeing never to seek or accept judicial office in the future. The Commission accepted that stipulation and closed its investigation.

Engle has been disciplined twice previously.

According to the Commission's official Decision and Order documents , Engle was being investigated for complaints alleging that he failed to make mandatory reports and remittances of official funds to the state comptroller in a timely manner, that he failed to record all proceedings as required by law, and that he had failed to administer his court effectively.

“Town and village justices are required to make regular reports and deposits of court-collected funds," Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian said in a May 11 news release.

"They are also required to make audio recordings of all proceedings. Even where there is no evidence of theft, suspicion is naturally fueled when public monies are not fully and timely remitted and court proceedings are not properly recorded. After two prior public reprimands, this new inquiry appropriately led to Judge Engle’s resignation.”

Continuing tradition: Flour & Salt Café moves to famed gathering location

New park proposed: Town of Eaton welcomes input on plans

Engle, who is not an attorney, has been a justice of the Madison Town Court since Jan. 1, 1990. His current term expires Dec. 31, 2025.

In May 1996, Engle was served with a formal written complaint alleging that "he lent the prestige of his office to assist a defendant with a case pending in another court," according to New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct documents . Engle had written and signed a letter on official judicial stationery asking for leniency for a man who had pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, sending it to the Madison County judge and district attorney's office, the complaint said.

Engle also created a petition in the Town of Madison to seek "compassion and mercy" for the man. In signing the petition, Engle listed his occupation as "town justice" and then mailed it in a town court envelope to the district attorney, the complaint continued.

The Commission concluded Engle violated the Rules Governing Judicial Conduct then in effect and determined their appropriate sanction was censure.

In August 2009, Engle was served with a formal written complaint by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct alleging that he sent fine notices to defendants without first having a trial nor receiving a guilty plea; sent fine notices to other defendants who had already paid their fines; improperly ordered the suspension of defendants' driver's licenses; and, in two cases, disqualified himself and his co-justice without his co-justice's knowledge or consent.

The Commission determined that the appropriate disposition was admonition , while noting the complaints affected only 13 cases out of more than 9,000 cases handled by Engle.

Art teacher remembered: Library hosts exhibit of her students' work

Building a better network: New Ag Business Center brings technology to farmers

Jim Taylor was appointed the new justice and began his duties May 1. In the November 2021 election, Engle received 388 votes to Taylor’s 270 for the post.

Engle could not immediately be reached for comment.

Town of Madison Supervisor Greg Reuter said he had no knowledge of the investigation of complaints against Engle, and said he was notified in a letter from Engle that he was leaving his post several days before his official announcement.

Reuter wished Engle well in his retirement.

"Judge Engle has served this town faithfully for 32 years," Reuter said. "I believe he will be missed by many of us here in the Town of Madison and I wish him the best."

Mike Jaquays is the community news reporter for the Mid-York Weekly. Email him at mjaquays@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Madison Town Court justice has resigned while under investigation. Here is what we know

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Three strikes: Longtime Madison County judge resigns after yet another probe into wrongdoing

Madison, NY -- A rural Madison County justice of three decades has resigned following a third probe into wrongdoing by the state’s judicial conduct watchdog. Robert W. Engle, of the town of Madison along U.S. Route 20, was most recently probed for failing to make mandatory reports and payments to the state Comptroller, according to the state judicial conduct commission. He was also accused of failing to keep records of all proceedings.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, NY
Government
City
Madison, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga Sheriff: Convicted murderer should never be allowed to go free

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is unhappy with the scheduled release of an 88-year-old man serving time for murder. James R. Moore has served 59 years for 1962 murder. The Citizen reports James R. Moore, a former landscaper from the Rochester area, will be released around June 6 after serving 59 years for the 1962 murder of 14-year-old Pamela Moss of Penfield. Moore is the state’s longest-serving prison inmate. Schenck says Moore’s crime and others he admitted to are so heinous, that he should never be allowed to go free.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Fatal ATV Accident in Kirkland Under Investigation

An Oneida County man is dead following an ATV accident on Saturday night. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a private home on Bogusville Hill Road in the town of Kirkland, New York at approximately 7:00pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Sheriff Rob Maciol says...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Death of disabled teen uncovers bigger crisis in Oswego County (Letter from the Editor)

Our reporters at syracuse.com and The Post-Standard have extensively covered the death of Oswego County teenager Jordan Brooks and the arrest of his mother and stepfather in the case. The details that emerged in our reporting were horrific. Jordan, who had cerebral palsy, died from sepsis and malnutrition. At the time of his death, he was 17 and weighed just 55 pounds.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Justice#Madison Town Court#Commission#Flour Salt Caf
localsyr.com

33-year-old killed in fatal ATV accident in Oneida County

KIRKLAND, N.Y. (WSYR) — An ATV accident in Kirkland on Saturday resulted in one individual losing their life after being partially ejected. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, deputies were dispatched to a private residence on Bogusville Hill Road in the Town of Kirkland for an ATV accident around 7 p.m. on May 14. The Criminal Investigations Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Missing NJ security guard feared someone following him

Update: Samuel Cedeno was found at a New York hospital on Sunday, his mother told PIX11 News. IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – The mother of a young New Jersey man who started acting strangely in recent weeks appealed for the public’s help Saturday to find her son, 26-year-old Samuel Cedeno. “His behavior changed. He thought someone […]
IRVINGTON, NJ
Romesentinel.com

Driver on Thruway — in Madison County — charged with DWI

SULLIVAN — A Wayne County man was charged with drunken driving on the Thruway in Madison County Sunday night — with two DWI convictions already on his record, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Richie A. Stokes Jr., 34, of Clyde, was pulled over for...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Madison County sheriff reports arrests

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Rodney J. Stilwell, 36, of Sullivan, was charged in Sullivan on May 8 with two counts each of second and third-degree assault, and one count each of second-degree obstruction of a governmental administration and resisting arrest. • Michael...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Skaneateles Police looking for those who shot gel beads at pedestrians as part of the “Orbeez Challenge”

(WSYR-TV) — A social media challenge has caught the attention of Skaneateles Police after five individuals were seen shooting gel beads at people this weekend. Three Skaneateles residents came to police Saturday claiming a male in a red car and four others in a silver car shot at them with those beads, according to Skaneateles Police.
SKANEATELES, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
804
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy