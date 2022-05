NASA-funded study breaks new ground in plant research. In the early days of the space age, the Apollo astronauts took part in a visionary plan: Bring samples of the lunar surface material, known as regolith, back to Earth where they could be studied with state-of-the-art equipment and saved for future research not yet imagined. Fifty years later, at the dawn of the Artemis era and the next astronaut return to the Moon, three of those samples have been used to successfully grow plants. For the first time ever, researchers have grown the hardy and well-studied Arabidopsis thaliana (known as thale cress or mouse-ear cress) in the nutrient-poor lunar regolith.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO