I don’t know why I’m a fanatic of watching the eclipse, but baby I am. Tonight a full lunar eclipse will take place in NC. For the first time in three years, a full lunar eclipse will happen and I’m going to give you the details on the times and how you can watch it. There are some things that happen in the sky that you need a telescope to see, but this instance won’t be one of those. If it’s cloudy, that may obstruct your view a bit, but hopefully it’s not too cloudy.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO