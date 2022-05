When Scott and his wife Priscila Hamilton tried to start a family business, they looked far and wide for a property they could convert to an elderly care home. Not only was the demand overwhelming in Ohio, which has often experienced severe shortages of medical care, but it was also going to be a labor of love: Scott’s elderly parents, aged 85 and 92, needed full-time care now. Especially after his father Jim Hamilton, a World War II Navy veteran and retired OSU professor, recently suffered a heart attack.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO