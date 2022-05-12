Utica has a connection with John Phillip Sousa Band. How a local pianist sat in with them.

When the John Phillip Sousa Band made a concert stop in Utica 125 years ago, Sousa conducted the Knights of Columbus March and Two-Step, composed by Utican Professor George H Fischer. Fischer, who was then the music director at St. John’s Church in Utica, sat in at the piano with the Sousa Band.

Michael Fischer will share the story of his grandfather’s musical career and his contributions to the vibrant musical heritage in the Mohawk Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Oneida County History Center. This program is also available virtually via Zoom on the OCHC website at oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html .

Fischer’s career spanned 67 years and played a major role in the music scene in the Mohawk Valley. His music was published by J Fischer & Brothers Music of New York City, played all over the world and was even performed by the John Phillip Sousa Band.

The Oneida County History Center is located at 1608 Genesee St. in Utica and is a private, not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations. Admission to this program is free for the general public. Donations are encouraged.

For more information, call the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website at oneidacountyhistory.org .

