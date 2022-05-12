ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica has a connection with John Phillip Sousa Band. How a local pianist sat in with them.

By From Staff Reports
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

When the John Phillip Sousa Band made a concert stop in Utica 125 years ago, Sousa conducted the Knights of Columbus March and Two-Step, composed by Utican Professor George H Fischer. Fischer, who was then the music director at St. John’s Church in Utica, sat in at the piano with the Sousa Band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CpJJy_0fbPthKS00

Michael Fischer will share the story of his grandfather’s musical career and his contributions to the vibrant musical heritage in the Mohawk Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Oneida County History Center. This program is also available virtually via Zoom on the OCHC website at oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html .

Latinx pop: Gina Chavez performs at Munson-Williams

Fischer’s career spanned 67 years and played a major role in the music scene in the Mohawk Valley. His music was published by J Fischer & Brothers Music of New York City, played all over the world and was even performed by the John Phillip Sousa Band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlFMd_0fbPthKS00

The Oneida County History Center is located at 1608 Genesee St. in Utica and is a private, not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations. Admission to this program is free for the general public. Donations are encouraged.

For more information, call the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website at oneidacountyhistory.org .

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica has a connection with John Phillip Sousa Band. How a local pianist sat in with them.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
Utica, NY
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Utica, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Chavez
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
804
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy