ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Utica? Home prices fall to $133K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIIcM_0fbPtcup00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Oneida County during February was $133,000. That's a decrease of 11.3% compared with February 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been falling for two consecutive months. February prices are down from $141,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 18.8% from a year earlier. A total of 215 houses were sold countywide during the month of February. During the same period a year earlier, 181 single-family homes were sold.

Database: New York Real Estate Market Report

Home sales: Utica-area home prices rose 10.8% in March, with houses for sale in modest demand

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

How hot is Oneida County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Oneida County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $242,500, down 8.5% from a year before.

In February, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: How hot is the real estate market near Utica? Home prices fall to $133K

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Restaurants prepare for bump in businesses with SU and Le Moyne graduation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR – TV) — Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Liverpool has lots of experience when it comes to busy days at the restaurant. “Day to day this place is nonstop, very busy throughout the winter we get a lot of business,” said Jeremy Mathers, “And obviously, it picks up once the weather starts to get nicer in the spring and summer months.”
LIVERPOOL, NY
Romesentinel.com

VALLEY MUSINGS: Found jacket’s full story remains a mystery

A jacket was among the latest donations I took to our church thrift shop in Ilion. And since this jacket had a story behind it, I made a point of dropping it off at a time when someone would be there to hear the tale. People leave all kinds of...
ILION, NY
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Californians trek to upstate New York

Early May in upstate New York, the leaves are just coming out. Not like in Auburn. And in Auburn, the daffodils are done – but not in upstate New York. And everywhere you look in any expanse of grass, the New York dandelions have announced they own this place, yes indeed.
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Business
County
Oneida County, NY
Utica, NY
Real Estate
City
Utica, NY
City
Rose, NY
Oneida County, NY
Business
spectrumlocalnews.com

Largest food truck gathering held in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than 50 food trucks came together at the New York State Fairgrounds for the Food Truck Battle. Each truck offers a specialty dish that will be voted on by a panel of judges and the event goers. James Bell owns a few food trucks, including...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Why Utica Should Host a Slap Competition: 5 Places it Can Be Held

Perhaps you've heard of the latest "extreme sport" that's been growing in popularity - slapping someone as hard as you can. What fun!. Honestly, I'm surprised it took this long for something like this to come around. People have been slapping each other since the dawn of time. I guess it never occurred to anybody to organize and promote it until recently.
UTICA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Finally! New Paint Recycling Program Underway in New York State

There's always been two things I never knew how to recycle: batteries and used paint cans. While I recently learned about several battery recycling programs here, paint remained a mystery. Until now,. Recycling Used Paint Cans in New York. The news couldn't have come at a better time, because we...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Ban These Types Of Cosmetics

New York State is often at the forefront when it comes to protecting rights, but also restricting certain things it deems harmful. There is now an effort to ban certain types of cosmetics from being sold in the state. Assembly Bill A5653B would ban both the manufacture or sale of cosmetics tested on animals. It has not passed in either the Assembly or the Senate yet. If it does, Governor Kathy Hochul will also need to sign it into law.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
96.9 WOUR

This Upstate State Park Named Most Beautiful Place In New York

While traveling across the United States, it's easy to see that no two states are the same. There is so many beautiful places. What is the most beautiful place in all of New York State?. Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast. The...
TRAVEL
Romesentinel.com

Drive-thru Pie Sale May 21

CLINTON — Stone Presbyterian Church, 8 S. Park Row, will hold a Drive-thru Pie Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. The church will serve several varieties of homemade pies. Patrons may drive up to the curb and purchase a pie without leaving their vehicle. Proceeds...
CLINTON, NY
localsyr.com

Fayetteville restaurant fails health inspection with critical violation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 24 to April 30, 2022. One restaurant in Fayetteville, Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion, failed their inspection with a critical violation. Critical Violation: improper cooling and refrigerated...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
804
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy