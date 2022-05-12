Overnight Fall Creek church fire likely caused by lightning strike

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a carnival in the Northtown Mall’s parking lot and the shopping center itself had to be shut down Saturday night when a fight broke out among dozens of juveniles who later ran into the mall. The Blaine Police Department said officers responded to the mall’s parking lot around 8:30 p.m. They found people fighting while riding the Ferris wheel and “large groups of juveniles” running away. Police said about 100 juveniles entered the mall through Burlington Coat Factory. The mall went into lockdown and closed for the evening. (credit: CBS) The carnival was also shut down for the...

