The World Wide Web can be a fraught place, especially for people looking for quick cash. All kinds of companies are trying to skirt Virginia's law against predatory lending. A federal judge in Richmond is giving preliminary approval to a class-action settlement providing almost $500 million in relief to victims of an online predatory lending scam. Jay Speer at the Virginia Poverty Law Center says online payday lenders were trying to use Indian tribes as a shield to avoid Virginia law capping interest rates at 36%. The victims were charged more than 600% interest.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO