SAGINAW, MI - Swan Valley High School students headed to the school after their prom on Saturday evening for an after party. Students changed out of their formal attire and celebrated their school year with a game of Gellyball in the gym. More than 100 students participated in a shooting game that uses water-filled gel orbs, so it’s lower-impact and less messy than paintball.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO