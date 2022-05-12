ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Warm and sunny Thursday with lower humidity

By Maci Tetrick
Cover picture for the articleEnjoy another warm and sunny day Thursday. Humidity is not as high as yesterday, although still noticeable. While we set a new high temperature record on Wednesday (South Bend officially...

