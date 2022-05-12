Warm and sunny Thursday with lower humidity

This morning temperatures are in the 50s, giving it a little bit of a cooler feel. Highs this afternoon will warm back into the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances seem to be pushed back a bit, with most places staying dry until 8 or 9pm, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out a little earlier. After 9pm, scattered showers and storms will move into Michiana and stick around into the mid-morning tomorrow. A few storms tonight do have the low chance to be on the severe side, but most should stay sub-severe. Moderate to heavy rain will impact most of Michiana tonight. We will clear things out tomorrow, then sunshine and cooler temperatures will take over for the start of the work week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and Tuesday the mid 60s. Scattered showers return to the forecast Wednesday morning, then turn isolated into Thursday and Friday. Low rain chances remain in the forecast heading into next weekend. High temperatures will slowly rebound back into the upper 70s to lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday.
Comments / 0