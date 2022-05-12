Warm and sunny Thursday with lower humidity

Rain and thunderstorm activity will increase later this evening. Everyone here in Michiana should expect to deal with the rain tonight. There is still the chance for a few isolated strong to low end severe storms. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail. Tomorrow morning things will clear out around 3-4am. After that, cloud cover will move out as well, giving way to sunshine and cooler temperatures tomorrow afternoon. We will hold on to the nice weather through Tuesday. Rain showers return to the forecast Tuesday night, and will linger throughout Wednesday. Things turn more isolated Thursday, but still the rain and storm chances remain in the forecast. Friday looks mostly dry through the first part of the day but then rain chances increase into the evening and overnight. There is a good indication that strong to severe storms could develop Friday evening as well, something we will monitor closely throughout the week. Next weekend rain and storm chances hold steady in the forecast. High temperatures this week and next weekend look to mostly stay in the 60s and 70s.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO