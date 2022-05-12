ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas struggles with rising violence in schools

By Kirk Siegler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several days of classroom lockdowns when violent brawls broke out inside Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Cherish Morgan had had enough. She began organizing parents and students to pressure the Clark County School District to crack down on expulsions, demanding more security and training for teachers. On the...

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida strives to uncover lost history, hidden away in forgotten graveyards

Much of Florida's history is literally underfoot. Now there is now a major effort to find and preserve the state's many lost cemeteries where that history resides. Barbara Clark, regional director of the Florida Public Archeology Network, was giving dozens of people a Saturday morning tour of Tallahassee's Old City Cemetery. She stopped at a grave marker for Thomas Brown, who died in 1867.
FLORIDA STATE

