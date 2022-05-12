ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

‘He was degloved': York County man sentenced for submerging 2-year-old's hand in hot water

By Dylan Segelbaum, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 4 days ago

Stating that he believed the crime was premeditated, a York County judge on Wednesday ordered a man to serve 2 1/2 to five years in prison for submerging a 2-year-old boy's right hand in hot water, causing second-degree burns .

“We are simply appalled by the defendant’s behavior and stunned by the consequences this little boy had to suffer,” Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness said as he sentenced Shane McKinsey. “It makes no sense to me.”

“Scars heal,” the judge later added. “It’s really tough to fix the psychological impact of your behavior.”

Previous coverage: York County man held 2-year-old boy's hands under 'steaming' hot water, police say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfVuF_0fbPrXWU00

McKinsey, 33, of Penn Township, had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child with no agreement in place on the sentence. He inflicted the burns when he was watching the boy on June 23, 2020, and a helicopter had to take the child to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Pediatric Burn Center in Baltimore.

Earlier in the hearing, McKinsey said he took full responsibility for his actions, stating that he had been in a bad mental state and let his anger get the best of him.

“I’m extremely sorry for what has happened,” McKinsey said. “There’s nothing I can do to take anything back or change anything. I honestly wish it never would’ve happened.”

Check out: Can a computer program save more children from abuse and neglect in Pennsylvania?

McKinsey’s attorney, Jeremy Williams, noted that his client accepted responsibility and immediately engaged in treatment after he made bail.

Williams asked the judge to consider house arrest with a long period of probation.

But Deputy Prosecutor Kaitlin Gross pushed for a sentence of 2 1/2 to five years in prison — plus four years’ probation.

Gross described that as an appropriate punishment because of the extent of the boy’s injuries as well as the lasting trauma that he’s experienced. She passed up photos to the judge.

At one point, Ness remarked, “You look at the pictures — they’re horrific. He was degloved.”

Also of interest: Child abuse deaths increased by 43% in Pennsylvania in 2020

The boy’s mother and grandfather spoke at sentencing and stated that while the infant’s physical injuries have largely healed, he struggles with bath time and fears warm water.

“There’s no reason for any justification for what a grown man did to a young boy,” the grandfather said. “It’s left a permanent scar on that boy’s life.”

Deputy sheriffs took McKinsey into custody to immediately begin serving his sentence. He will receive credit for the 125 days that he previously spent in York County Prison.

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: ‘He was degloved': York County man sentenced for submerging 2-year-old's hand in hot water

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Buffalo mass shooting – latest: Payton Gendron ‘disguised himself before killing 10’ as gun seller speaks out

Ten people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on 14 May, believed to be one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history, and the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2022.The shooting took place at Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect had specifically targeted. Thirteen people in total were shot. Among the victims, 11 were Black.Close-up shots...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after suspected dog attack in Rochdale

A three-year-old boy has died in Rochdale after a suspected dog attack, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers were called at around 1.15pm on Sunday by the North West Ambulance Service after receiving reports that a child had suffered injuries in Milnrow.He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said on Sunday evening that no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. Detective superintendent Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police’s public protection and serious crime division, said: “This is a tragic, devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

2K+
Followers
643
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy