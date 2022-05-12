Out to Lunch with Tori: Nate's Cart

Opened in 1958, Don’s Drive-In is a Traverse City staple. Specializing in hand-dipped shakes and hearty sandwiches, Don’s menu is old-school carhop fare served with a heaping side of nostalgia. It doesn’t get much more Americana than Don’s classic Big D Burger. Served on a warmed white-bread bun (they’ll toast it for you if you ask), this half-pound behemoth begins with two locally sourced ground-beef patties, perfectly seasoned and prepared to temperature. From there, the add-on options are endless ($9.99+ with extra toppings). Guests can build their burger with the standards for free—this includes lettuce and tomato as well as spreads, onions, and pickles—or choose from cheeses and other extras for an upcharge. Sate your burger craving on Friday, May 20 for Don’s “Fight the Fight Within” fundraiser. Hosted in conjunction with 22 2 NONE and HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan, the event will put 10 percent of all Don’s Drive-in sales toward preventing veteran suicide. 2030 US-31 N, Traverse City, (231) 938-1860, donsdriveinmi.com.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO