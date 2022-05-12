ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Out to Lunch with Tori: Nate's Cart

By Victoria Ritter
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay heralds the coming of greener grass, blooming flowers and food trucks popping up at local events. As the Midland Area Farmers Market began its season last Saturday, I figured it was time to visit one of my good friends and support her son’s business. Dozens of vendors...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

LRBOI Sugar Bush Crew keeps maple sugar harvesting tradition alive

MANISTEE — The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Natural Resources Department and Sugar Bush Crew held a pancake breakfast Saturday at the Aki Community Center in Manistee to celebrate a successful maple sugar harvest. "This is our feast to commemorate the end of the sugar bushing season for...
MANISTEE, MI
northernexpress.com

Don’s Drive-In Big D Burger

Opened in 1958, Don’s Drive-In is a Traverse City staple. Specializing in hand-dipped shakes and hearty sandwiches, Don’s menu is old-school carhop fare served with a heaping side of nostalgia. It doesn’t get much more Americana than Don’s classic Big D Burger. Served on a warmed white-bread bun (they’ll toast it for you if you ask), this half-pound behemoth begins with two locally sourced ground-beef patties, perfectly seasoned and prepared to temperature. From there, the add-on options are endless ($9.99+ with extra toppings). Guests can build their burger with the standards for free—this includes lettuce and tomato as well as spreads, onions, and pickles—or choose from cheeses and other extras for an upcharge. Sate your burger craving on Friday, May 20 for Don’s “Fight the Fight Within” fundraiser. Hosted in conjunction with 22 2 NONE and HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan, the event will put 10 percent of all Don’s Drive-in sales toward preventing veteran suicide. 2030 US-31 N, Traverse City, (231) 938-1860, donsdriveinmi.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Midland, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Midland, MI
Lifestyle
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Sushi Restaurant Closes After 35 Years

It’s always sad when a favorite local restaurant closes, but it’s an even bigger heartbreak when that restaurant has been in business for decades. I can think of countless local restaurants that closed over the course of the pandemic, including a few that I was hoping would return but simply haven’t. Even though things are getting back to “normal,” some local spots are still closing.
Midland Daily News

Stix grand opening May 21 to reveal outdoor Biergarten

LUDINGTON – Stix, the newly renovated restaurant and bowling alley, opened its doors for the first time in November with a soft opening. Owners will be officially welcoming guests to the new outdoor Biergarten during the grand opening weekend celebration on May 21. The Biergarten will officially open with...
LUDINGTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Truck#Farmers Market#Local Events#Food Drink
WOOD TV8

Tour the UP: Beneath the emerald waters of Kitch-iti-kipi

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Tucked away in Palms Book State Park lies one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.P. John Bellaire, a Manistique businessman came across Kitch-iti-kipi, also known as the Big Spring, in 1926. “John Bellaire was a lumberman in Seney, Michigan and when the lumber ran out he bought […]
MANISTIQUE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan-Based Rib Festival Returning for First Time in 2 Years

It finally seems like a somewhat normal summer is upon us, and that means plenty of major festivals and other events on the horizon. I love the summer months, largely because there’s so much to do and so many different festivals happening across Michigan. One of Michigan’s biggest rib...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Midland Daily News

Roses to...

Northwood University student-athletes who supported Dawn Frank, the mother of two Northwood softball players, through her third cancer surgery. Luke Drumright, who is set to compete in the World Down Syndrome Swimming competition in Portugal this summer. Bryan Cross, who was appointed as the new chief operations officer of MyMichigan...
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1470 WFNT

This Is Michigan’s Best Themed Restaurant

Spoiler alert it is not Hooters, although this particular restaurant does serve chicken too. Chicken may be just the clue you needed to narrow down your guess of what is the Best Themed Restaurant in Michigan. Spoiler alert it is not KFC either. This landmark restaurant serves more than chicken. If schnitzels and smoked meats, noodles, and potato cheese puffs are what you are craving - you will find that and much more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Senior PGA Championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brandon Haney from the Senior PGA Championship stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate to talk about all the ways people can have fun at Harbor Shores starting May 25th. It’s going to be a big weekend in Benton Harbor with the Senior PGA Championship...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
iheart.com

Friday the 13th Special: A Haunting On The Shore of Lake Michigan

The story is familiar. A beautiful historic home, a young married couple, moving boxes in hand, thrilled at the amazing deal they just scored, and a dark warning from the former owners. “You need to know. She always comes back,” the words sent a chill down Jenn’s spine as she...
MUSKEGON, MI
Midland Daily News

New chairs make Manistee's beaches accessible for all

MANISTEE — Beachgoers may be seeing more of a new sight this summer after efforts to make Manistee’s beaches more accessible are coming to fruition this week. According to an email from Manistee Department of Public Works Director Jeff Mikula, the city received an accessible beach chair for Fifth Avenue Beach on Wednesday.
MANISTEE, MI
Midland Daily News

Harbor Beach Class of 2022 Graduates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Alexander Graham Bell once said, "When one door closes, another door opens." For the Harbor Beach Class of 2022, their diplomas mean the closing of the high school door. However, it also means the opening of the door to college. For some graduates, it meant the opening of the door to the workforce.
HARBOR BEACH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy