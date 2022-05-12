ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

York County prisoners have long waits for psychiatric hospital beds. Why that could change

By Dylan Segelbaum, York Daily Record
 4 days ago

For almost 1,000 days, the two prisoners have languished inside York County Prison .

Both are waiting for a bed to become available at Torrance State Hospital or Norristown State Hospital , the two state psychiatric facilities that provide treatment for those charged in criminal cases . That’s because a judge has ruled that they are not competent — or able to under the nature of the charges against them and aid in their defense — to stand trial.

“I think that from my perspective as a DA, and as a citizen, I just think it’s unjust for us to be in that situation,” York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIeRV_0fbPrM3j00

On Wednesday, the York County Prison Board of Inspectors authorized spending up to $11,500 for C.S. Davidson Inc. to conduct a feasibility study about creating an area in the jail where people could undergo assessments and receive treatment to help them become competent to stand trial.

If the plan moves forward, the space would be located inside F Block, which consists of two floors and is one of the oldest sections of the jail, Warden Adam Ogle said.

The area, he said, once housed people who were in the work release program.

President Judge Maria Musti Cook said some people end up spending more time in jail waiting for an assessment or treatment than the sentence that they would have received in their case, which she described as unfortunate.

“There aren’t really other counties that are taking these forward-thinking initiatives,” President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. “And it’s in the best interest of the inmates, and it’s in the best interest of the people that live in York County.”

Following the meeting, Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke, who serves as president of the York County Prison Board of Inspectors, said members for a long time have tried to act in the best interest of the prisoners and community.

“This is just a good, positive move to look at this and make a determination about whether it works,” Hoke said. “I think it’s a great idea.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSg5q_0fbPrM3j00

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

Diversion center and training facility

In a separate vote, the York County Prison Board of Inspectors approved spending up to $15,000 for C.S. Davidson Inc. to conduct a feasibility study about creating a diversion center and training facility in the York County Prison Work Release Center.

The work release center is across from York County Prison on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County prisoners have long waits for psychiatric hospital beds. Why that could change

