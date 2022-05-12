ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

The Wall That Heals

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

CHISHOLM – The Wall That Heals, the nation’s preeminent replica of the Vietnam War Memorial, will be open to the public 24 hours a day while it is in Chisholm June 23-26, and more than 100 volunteers will be needed.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), which manages The Wall That Heals and its tour schedule, has advised United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s United for Veterans about the number of volunteers needed at the host site, before, during and after the event.

Volunteers act as ambassadors for the community, welcoming visitors, assisting them visiting The Wall and Mobile Education Center, serving as hosts and experts to help find names and answer questions, and create an enjoyable and safe experience for visitors.

While the numbers of volunteers needed is daunting, UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay said she is hopeful there will be “more than enough.”

“It’s touching how many people have reached out asking how they can help,” Shay said. “Volunteers from U.S. Steel and Minnesota Power have already signed on to assemble The Wall That Heals! The Iron Range always steps up when the community calls, and I think the call to honor our local Vietnam veterans is a loud one.”

To make volunteer signup as easy as possible, UWNEMN has launched an online volunteer portal: www.unitedwaynemn.org/volunteer. There, individuals or groups can volunteer in the area that most interests them on the day (or days) and time (or times) of their liking.

Volunteer areas while The Wall That Heals is open to the public include: resource tent, The Wall, mobile education center, and honor ceremony. These volunteer opportunities are open to individuals of all ages, but only volunteers over the age of 16 can register on the online portal; contact michelle@unitedwaynemn.org directly to register volunteers under 16 years of age.

The portal also includes opportunities before The Wall is open. Individuals are needed to help with the free What’s Going On; Songs From the Vietnam Era community concert featuring The Fabulous Armadillos June 20th at the Hibbing High School auditorium, and motorcyclists and motorcycle groups are invited to escort The Wall’s arrival on the Iron Range June 21st, and volunteers are also needed to assist with deconstruction when The Wall closes at 2 pm June 26th. Escort and deconstruction are not open to volunteers of all ages due to safety concerns.

Clicking on the volunteer opportunity on the website will provide more details for each including expectations and requirements. No experience or expertise is required; training will be provided to all volunteers.

“The most important quality in the volunteers we need is a respect for what The Wall That Heals means – to our community, to our nation, and certainly to the veterans and the loved ones of veterans who will be visiting our community June 23-26th,” Shay said.

The Wall will be open rain or shine so volunteers should prepare for any weather. Sunscreen, bug spray, food, and beverages will be provided.

UWNEMN will be adding other volunteer opportunities throughout the year – and encourages local nonprofits to add their volunteer opportunities to the portal as well.

“The biggest need right now by far is The Wall That Heals,” Shay noted.

The Wall That Heals is free and open to the public from June 23 until 2 p.m. June 26 at the Chisholm Football Field. For more information visit www.unitedwaynemn.org/thewallthatheals or call 218-254-3329.

Since 1966, the UWNEMN has worked to serve the needs of individuals and families on the Iron Range (Northern St. Louis County and Eastern Itasca County), Koochiching County, and Lake of the Woods County. The organization’s mission is to unite and focus our communities in creating measurable results to improve people’s lives and strengthen our families. For more information, visit www.unitedwaynemn.org.

